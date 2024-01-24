Meredith Marks Says She Texts with Jen Shah’s Husband

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Meredith Marks shared she has been in contact with her former castmate, Jen Shah‘s husband, Sharrieff Shah.

During the January 19 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Marks referenced that Jen Shah is residing in the Texas federal prison camp, FPC Bryan. NPR reported that Jen Shah “was sentenced to 6 and 1/2 years in prison for running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme” in early 2023.

While speaking to Shay, Marks stated that she wants to be supportive of Sharrieff Shah and his children, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, while Jen Shah finishes her prison sentence.

“I text with Sharri, occasionally. I check in. Like over the holidays, I wanted to just check in. I think it’s important for him and the kids to feel some level of support. It’s got to be very difficult,” explained Marks.

The fashion designer also revealed she wrote a letter to Jen Shah while she has been in prison.

“I have not had, like, direct communication with her but I did send her a letter,” said Marks.

The Chicago native stated that she had not received a letter from Jen Shah.

“I have not heard back,” said Marks.

Marks suggested that she had some difficulty getting in contact with Jen Shah after she pleaded guilty in a March 2023 interview with Extra TV.

“I think she’s in touch with, obviously, with her family. And her manager. People like that. But I don’t think she really has been in communication with anyone beyond that,” said Marks.

Meredith Marks Discussed Heather Gay’s Revelation About Jen Shah

During Shay’s January 19 podcast episode, Marks acknowledged that Heather Gay stated Jen Shah had caused her black eye while filming RHOSLC season 3. Marks stated she was shocked by Gay’s revelation.

“I had zero clue. Zero clue. It was shocking to me because we all went to bed [before the injury occurred],” said the 52-year-old.

While speaking to E! News in January 2024, Marks suggested she did not think Jen Shah intentionally caused Gay’s injury. She stated that she believed the black eye was a result of a drunken accident.

“She didn’t say, ‘She punched me in the eye.’ If I had to make my best guess, it happened when they were drunk and running around. And being kind of silly,” said Marks.

During the RHOSLC part 3 reunion, which aired on January 23, Gay gave her account of what happened the night she received the black eye.

“It was a lot of drinking. And the next morning, I woke up with a black eye,” said Gay. “I knew I had gotten it from Jen. I didn’t know how. But I knew I had gotten it from Jen.”

According to Gay, after Jen Shah inquired if she “gave” her the bruising around her eye, the Beauty Lab + Laser owner told her former castmate she would “cover” for her.

Jen Shah Reacted to Heather Gay’s Claim on Social Media

According to E! News, Jen Shah said that the claims she caused Gay’s black eye were untrue in a January 2 Instagram Story. She stated that RHOSLC would have included a scene showing the cause of the injury if they had captured any evidence.

“BRAVO, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it. It’s clear the show can’t live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4,” wrote Jen Shah.

In addition, she suggested that she thinks Bravo producer Andy Cohen allowed Gay to publicly make the claim due to the fact that she “turned down his 1:1 interview.”

“Why would you sit down with someone who ‘gave’ another cast member a black eye? Next story,” stated Jen Shah.

Cohen addressed Jen Shah’s Instagram Story in the January 3 episode of his radio show, “Andy Cohen Live.” The Bravo producer stated that if the RHOSLC camera crew had filmed the alleged incident involving Gay’s eye injury, it would have been shown in the series.

Cohen also acknowledged that he did initially want to interview Jen Shah following RHOSLC season 3.

“I did want to do a 1 on 1 with her. I don’t care about it anymore,” said Cohen. “I’m over it. Her stipulations were insane. In exchange for [the interview], I’m trying to remember the specifics. I know she wanted us to do a docuseries of her days leading up to jail. She wanted a lot of money. And she was still professing her innocence. So it would have been another interview of her sitting across from me lying to my face.”