Heather Gay Says Margaret Josephs Made a Rude Comment About Her

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Heather Gay suggested she was unhappy with a remark made by “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Margaret Josephs.

During a September 26 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” alongside Josephs’ RHONJ co-star Jackie Goldschneider, Gay was prompted to answer, “What is the rudest thing a fellow Housewife or a Bravoleb has ever said to [her]” while participating in a game of “Truth or Heather Drinks an Espresso Martini.” The RHOSLC star replied that she did not appreciate when Josephs shared she was annoyed that Gay did not reveal how she received a substantial black eye during the show’s 3rd season in a February 2023 Page Six interview. During the Page Six interview, Josephs was implored to answer if she thought Gay’s behavior regarding her black eye was “thirsty.” The RHONJ star asserted, “That is unacceptable, thirsty behavior.”

“’You’re thirsty for not revealing the black eye’ … [Josephs] is so nice generally, so,’” stated Gay on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

Gay also suggested viewers of the show will have a better understanding of what caused the injury during RHOSLC season 4, which premiered in September 2023.

“It’s a very, very complicated season, and I think people should tune in and a lot of things are revealed. A lot of mysteries are revealed this season. There’s a lot of healing and with a lot of healing, there’s a lot of closure,” said Gay.

Whitney Rose Spoke About Heather Gay’s Black Eye

Gay’s castmate and third cousin, Whitney Rose, addressed the situation involving her black eye in the September 22 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” Rose stated that she “almost threw up” when she first saw Gay’s injury in season 3, episode 12.

“Like it hurt my stomach to look at her. It was blunt force trauma,” stated the 36-year-old.

She also said that she was initially “upset with how Heather handled” the aftermath of her black eye. The reality television personality explained that she now has a better understanding of her cousin’s actions.

“But now taking a step back and talking to her a little more about it, I understand where she’s coming from. That’s a legal issue, if indeed she was hit,” said the Bravo personality.

During the RHOSLC season 3 reunion special, Gay stated that she did not recall what led to her hurting her eye after a night of drinking. She said that she did not tell her castmates that she could not remember how her injury came to be because she was ashamed of how much she had drank due to her religious upbringing.

“I cannot speak to anything other than I walked into my room and I blacked out and woke up with a black eye,” said the “Bad Mormon” author.

Whitney Rose Spoke About Mending Her Relationship With Heather Gay in September 2023

As fans are aware, Gay and Rose had a falling out during the production of RHOSLC season 3. However, the cousins managed to make amends. While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” in September 2023, Rose stated that she “was very hesitant” about rekindling her friendship with Gay.

“I’m going to be very cautious because I can’t sustain a heartbreak like that ever again,” explained Rose.

The reality television personality also gave an update on her relationship with Gay. She stated that she and her cousin are in a better place.

“Heather and I are back to sending each other funny memes, chitchatting. We make our way back, but it’s rocky, it’s rocky but we make our way back,” said the mother of two.