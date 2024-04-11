Former ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Monica Garcia Hints at New TV Project on Rival Platform

Monica Garcia hinted that she could be returning to TV months after being let go by Bravo.

The former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star made the tease during an April 11, 2024 appearance on “The Viall Files” after she announced she is pregnant with her fifth child.

Near the end of the lengthy interview, podcast host Nick Viall began quizzing Garcia about Hulu, the Disney+ streaming platform that is owned by The Walt Disney Company.

The expectant mom, who appeared on just one season of RHOSLC before getting fired in early 2024, played coy. But she did not deny that she had something in the works with Peacock’s rival streaming platform.

Monica Garcia Said She Won’t Confirm or Deny Working With Hulu

After Garcia shared details of her unplanned pregnancy with her mystery boyfriend on “The Viall Files,” host Nick Viall said he could see an Amazon Live gender reveal in her future. He then asked her, “Do you know anything about Hulu?”

“I do,” Garcia replied with laughter.

When Viall asked her. ‘Do you know why we’re asking,” Garcia replied, “I was gonna let you say.”

Viall then pointed out that the official Hulu account commented on a video that

“The Viall Files” dropped on TikTok one day prior. The Tik Tok teaser featured sound bites from Garcia as she held her infamous “burn book.” The caption read: “Tomorrow on @The Viall Files… Monica Garcia.”

“We are seated,” came the comment from Hulu’s official TikTok.

“Seated,” wrote another commenter.

“I’m sat,” came another comment.

“Give this queen her own show,” wrote another of Garcia.

On his podcast, Viall explained, “On the first sizzle that we, we dropped yesterday on TikTok…Hulu commented ‘We are seated.’ Which we found interesting, being like a competing… Hulu is like in the business of, like, taking a couple of Bravo projects. They got the Lisa Vanderpump ‘Vanderpump Villa.’ They got … the Kardashians went from E to Hulu. NBC to Hulu. ”

“So, have we been talking to Hulu?” he asked the former Bravo star.

Garcia responded with, “I’m not gonna say anything. I can’t confirm nor deny.”

Viall and his co-hosts noted, “That’s not a no.”

Viall added that he thinks Bravo made a big mistake by letting Garcia go after just one season on The Real Housewives. “Regardless of what you think about Monica…I think after this episode releases, there’s gonna be a meeting at Bravo and they’re gonna be like, we [expletive] up. We [expletive] up we [expletive] up,” he said.

Garcia added, “You wanna know what’s crazy? I literally would’ve found out that I was pregnant while filming. Like I would have found out while filming [RHOSLC]. So yeah.”

Andy Cohen Explained Why Monica Garcia Was Let Go

On January 2, 2024, Garcia was unmasked as the mastermind of Reality Von Tease, a troll Instagram account that tormented the rest of the cast for several years. Co-star Heather Gay confronted Garcia on-camera during a cast trip to Bermuda and ordered her to leave.

Soon after, RHOSLC showrunner Lori Gordon confirmed to Variety that Garcia would not return for RHOSLC season 5 following the social media scandal. “The women just need a cooling off period, and I think it’s just too soon,” Gordon explained. “They’ve articulated it. It’s too soon for them to re-enter into a trusting friendship. Not enough time has passed.”

Bravo host Andy Cohen also publicly addressed Garcia’s firing from RHOSLC. “We are going to have a cooling off period, I think,” he said on his “Andy Cohen Live” Sirius XM show, before explaining that Garcia was unable to redeem herself during the RHOSLC reunion.

“Here’s the thing,” Cohen shared. “I said I think the reunion is the chance to come out say why you did what you did on the season…and so Monica I think had the opportunity not only to explain herself to the audience but way more importantly in this case to the other women and I don’t think she successfully swayed any of them to her side.”

Cohen noted that the other cast members, which include Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, and Angie Katsanevas, still do not trust Garcia, making filming with her an impossibility.

“We all discussed it ad nauseum that it would be best to kind of let this one breathe for a while,” Cohen explained. “She’s obviously really compelling television. Maybe she’ll be able to build some inroads with some of the women on her own off camera,” he added of Garcia.

