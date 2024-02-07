Monica Garcia Dishes on Interaction With Whitney Rose & Heather Gay After Falling Out

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” alum Monica Garcia discussed an interaction she had with her former castmates Whitney Rose and Heather Gay while attending the 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 4, 2023.

Reality Blurb reported that Garcia said Rose was friendly toward her during the fan convention. The mother of four suggested that she was surprised by Rose’s kind demeanor as she is estranged from the RHOSLC cast. As fans are aware, Gay revealed that Garcia took part in running the RHOSLC-focused Instagram account, Reality Von Teese, during the RHOSLC season 4 finale.

“All of a sudden Whitney comes and sits by me. I was like, ‘What’s happening?’ It’s like when you see your ex. What’s happening? What’s happening,” said Garcia during a live fan event. “She was so nice. She was like, ‘Look whatever we have going on, I want you to know –‘ like she was so sweet.”

According to Garcia, Gay did not seem happy that her third cousin was speaking to her.

“Heather sees this from across the room, gives [Whitney] the big middle finger and a slit across the throat. Because how dare she talk to Monica?” said the mother of four.

Whitney Rose Discussed Her Feelings About Monica Garcia in December 2023

During a December 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Rose shared where she stood with Garcia after filming the season 4 reunion.

“After reunion, I was hopeful that I could get an understanding. And some answers. But I feel like I got the exact opposite. So today, we’re on ice,” said Rose.

Monica Garcia Opened up About the RHOSLC Season 4 Reunion

Garcia, who is not appearing in RHOSLC season 5, shared her thoughts about the season 4 reunion during a January 2024 interview with The Cut. She stated that she did not believe the reunion, moderated by Bravo producer Andy Cohen, was a proper environment to apologize to her castmates for the Reality Von Teese uploads. She explained that she was aware her co-stars would not be receptive to an apology. Garcia also referenced that the entire cast stated that they would not be comfortable filming with her after season 4.

“Well, here’s the thing. Andy said at the end: ‘Is there anything Monica could have said?’ Before he even finishes the sentence, they’re like, ‘No, no, no, no.’ Then Andy asks again, ‘I have to think there’s something she could have said.’ And they were like, ‘No.’ I’m hoping one day we can get to a point where we can have that happen. And I can give an apology that they are willing to accept. It goes both ways, you know?” said Garcia.

Monica Garcia Discussed Her Exit From RHOSLC

Garcia stated that she believed Bravo made a mistake in having her leave after season 4 in a January 2024 interview with Pride Today. She said she thinks her former RHOSLC castmates should be willing to film with her despite their issues.

“I think everyone should put on their big girl panties and deal with it. I think a lot of people, including myself, wanted a resolve. They maybe wanted a different approach to where it wasn’t a reunion setting to resolve things. To really just have a conversation ’cause it was tense,” said Garcia.

She also stated that she appreciated the support she received from fans following her exit.

“The fans, their reactions, it’s being seen. It’s being heard. You guys are fighting so hard. It’s making a huge difference. I’m so grateful. There has been an uproar in the series of events that have taken place. And it’s not going unnoticed,” said Garcia.