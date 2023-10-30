Monica Garcia’s Mother Makes Claims About Her Daughter on Social Media

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Monica Garcia‘s mother, Linda, uploaded an X post about her daughter, as reported by Reality Blurb. Linda’s upload seemed to be in response to RHOSLC season 4, episode 7, where Bravo fans watched Garcia and her mother have intense interactions while attending Angie Katsanevas‘ elaborate April 2023 brunch in celebration of Easter. In the RHOSLC episode, Garcia explained she did not think Linda was being supportive after she urged the 40-year-old to stop arguing with Katsanevas.

In her X upload, Linda stated, “Monica begged [her] to do this reality show,” which she “didn’t want to do.” Linda also suggested her daughter, who joined the show’s cast for season 4, convinced her to appear to be an RHOSLC guest star by telling her “all [she] had to do was cook and speak Portuguese.”

“How did she return the favor? She did me dirty,” read a portion of the October 18 X post.

She also denied her daughter’s claims that she was not a stable presence in her childhood.

“Meanwhile, I would never compete with my only child–unless it’s sports. I’m too smart to try to go up against Monica; she’d chew me up and spit me out,” added Linda. “Lastly, I never abandoned her. I always put her needs above my own, even in her adulthood. I’m not a perfect human, but I *am* a devoted mother and Vóvó. God bless us, everyone.”

Monica Garcia Spoke About Her Childhood With Heather Gay

In a preview of RHOSLC season 4, episode 8, which airs on October 31, Garcia spoke to her castmate, Heather Gay, about her childhood. According to Garcia, her mother “decided that she wanted to chase her dreams” in New York and had her stay with family friends when she was 12 years old. She explained the situation was particularly painful as her biological father was also absent in her life.

“My dad left me when I was 4, and then my mom left me, and so I, like, have major, major abandonment issues because of that,” said the mother of four.

Garcia also stated that her heated words to her mother in season 4, episode 7, were due to her issues stemming from childhood.

“Yesterday got so intense because again, I felt so abandoned by her,” said Garcia.

Monica Garcia Discussed Her Feelings About Her Mother in an October 2023 Interview

Garcia gave an update regarding how she feels about her mother in an October 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that her situation with Linda has worsened since co-starring together on RHOSLC. Garcia also explained why she decided to be transparent about her and her mother’s dynamic.

“I promised myself when I started this journey [on RHOSLC], that I would be 100 percent. And my relationship with my mother has never been great. It’s very up, down, up, down, all the time,” said the RHOSLC star.

Whitney Rose Shared Her Thoughts About Her New Castmate

In a September 2023 interview on “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay‘s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” RHOSLC star Whitney Rose shared her thoughts about Garcia, when describing her likes and dislikes of her castmates. She stated that she enjoys certain aspects of Garcia’s personality.

“Monica’s rose is she’s witty, and I really appreciate how she comes into the room and says things people are thinking. But none of us would say because the dynamics are different for her,” said Rose.

Rose stated, however, that she thinks Garcia is not always kind.

“She can be very mean,” said Rose.