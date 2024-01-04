Monica Garcia’s Mother Reacts to Explosive RHOSLC Finale

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season four finale sent shockwaves through the Bravo fandom after Heather Gay exposed new cast member Monica Garcia for being behind the troll Instagram account “Reality Von Tease.” Now, in a series of tweets issued since the episode aired, Monica’s mother Linda has shared her reaction to the finale revelations and who she thinks is really behind the account.

Linda seemed to support her daughter on social media, first reposting a fan tweet that pointed out a perceived hypocrisy behind Heather’s arguments at the finale’s Bermuda Triangle Dinner confrontation.

“#RHOSLC [Heather Gay said] ‘I lied! I covered up [Jen Shah] assaulting me! I lied about [Jen] committing crimes! I lied about believing that Jen was innocent’ [then Heather said to Monica] ‘you’re a liar!! so you need to leave’ @BravoTV @Andy,” the January 3 fan tweet read.

Monica Garcia’s Mother Linda Thinks Heather Gay Knew the Truth About ‘Reality Von Tease’ From the Beginning

Linda then reposted another fan tweet that read “Is Heather still [Tenesha’s] client? That’s the real question. If she is then Heather knew from the beginning. It was a setup. #RHOSLC,” with Linda adding her own comment, “Yep 💯.” Linda then responded to her repost to add, “Tenesha was a double-agent two-faced friend. I never trusted her. She could never look me in the eye. Don’t trust anyone who doesn’t look you in the eye.”

Monica and Linda’s relationship has had ups and downs throughout the airing of RHOSLC season four, with both mother and daughter using social media to comment on the on-screen events.

On December 13, Monica shared a post calling her mother out for not speaking to her after Monica’s family in Bermuda canceled plans to meet up with her on her birthday, which Monica believed her mother to be behind.

“Linda, I called you tonight. No answer. But I see you’re available here. On an app. Where the world can continue to see this dysfunction. At that time I did believe that you had something to do with it. Which I told you, on the phone, a couple days ago. You then talked to me and showed me texts and we cleared it up and now I know,” Monica wrote to “clear” her mother’s name.

Days later on December 19, Linda shared her own thoughts on what took place, writing, “I did not sabotage the meeting. I would never do that. Bermuda is a very small place. Everybody knows everybody. Everybody gossips about everybody. I think my family heard gossip about all the fighting going on with these ladies and wanted nothing to do with the show. Or they found the Bravo contract to be too much. Either way, I don’t blame them one bit.”

Bravo Looks Back at the RHOSLC Season 4 Photo Shoot

Ahead of the RHOSLC finale, Bravo threw it back, sharing a look at the cast photo shoot on January 2, writing, “The #RHOSLC Season 4 photoshoot happened exactly two weeks after Bermuda. Looking back now, these answers just hit different.”

In the clip, the RHOSLC cast is seen answering the question, “Why is Season 4 the best yet, and what can fans expect?”

While Heather answered, “A lot of dark drama, and a lot of women just trying to figure out who they are,” Monica said, “The reason why season four is going to be the best yet is because I’m here, and you can expect absolutely nothing. Be prepared to be shocked.”

Season four of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is available to stream on Peacock.

