Morgan Wade Addresses Dorit Kemsley’s Comments About Her & Kyle Richards’ Friendship

Country singer Morgan Wade addressed comments “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley made about her and Kyle Richards.

On December 8, the Daily Mail reported that a paparazzi encouraged Wade to comment on Kemsley suggesting she believes Richards’ close friendship with the 29-year-old has led them to drift apart in a December 6 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

“I feel like the closer she got to Morgan the further she got from me. But, I don’t think I’m the only one I just think that,” said Kemsley during the “Watch Happens Live With Andy Cohen” interview.

Wade suggested that she was caught off guard by the Beverly Beach designer’s remarks regarding her and Richards’ friendship.

“Wow. I didn’t see that. I don’t have any thoughts [on it],” said Wade.

The singer also stated that fans should not expect her to film for future seasons of RHOBH. She explained that she would rather focus on her career as a musician.

“No, not really. I’m good. Nothing against anybody or anything. That’s all cool. But I’ll leave that for them. I’ll leave it to the pros,” said Wade.

Kyle Richards’ Sister Kathy Hilton Discussed Morgan Wade in a December 2023 Interview

Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton, explained why she believes the “Halloween Ends” star and Wade have a close friendship in a December 2023 interview with Extra TV.

“They are very good friends. And I think that Morgan just had a mastectomy. And my mother had breast cancer. Kyle really liked her music and then hearing what she was going through, they clicked. They clicked,” said the “Paris in Love” star. “And I think that Morgan’s sober and Kyle decided to not drink anymore. So I think they have been a really good influence on each other.”

Hilton also stated that she has enjoyed being in Wade’s company.

As fans are aware, rumors have circulated that Richards and Wade have a romantic relationship. The mother of four addressed the claims regarding her relationship with the 29-year-old in an October 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live.” The RHOBH star asserted that she and the country singer are just close friends.

Kyle Richards Discussed Being With Her Estranged Husband, Mauricio Umansky, for Christmas

According to The Daily Mail, Wade stated that she will not be staying with Richards over the holidays during her December 2023 interaction with the paparazzi.

During a November 2023 interview with Access Hollywood, Richards said she, her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, and their children, Farrah Aldjufrie, Sophia Umansky, Alexia Umansky, and Portia Umansky, will be in each other’s company in Aspen for Christmas. She noted that other separated couples may not want to be together for the holidays. Richards stated, however, that she and Umansky rarely argue and are still friends, despite their marital problems.

“It may be weird for some people, but, I don’t know, we have never been a couple who fights. Even though this has been a very difficult time, we are still a position where we can, like, be under the same roof and get along,” said the RHOBH personality.

New episodes of RHOBH air Wednesdays on Bravo.