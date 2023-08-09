Morgan Wade Reveals How She Really Feels About Kyle Richards Romance Rumors

Morgan Wade spoke out about her friendship with Kyle Richards – and how she felt when rumors began to swirl about their relationship.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star befriended the 28-year-old county music star in early 2022 after hearing her music, but in the months since, some have speculated that there’s more to their relationship than a friendship.

Before Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky confirmed they are having marital troubles and decided to separate, fans noticed that the RHOBH star had stopped wearing her wedding ring months earlier, and instead appeared to wear a matching ring with Wade. The two women also sport matching heart tattoos.

In an August 2022 interview, Wade revealed that she was not happy when her name started turning up in Real Housewives-related news.

Morgan Wade Said Rumors About Kyle Richards Bothered Her At First But Now She Thinks It’s Funny

Wade spoke out about the speculation about her and Richards during a break at Lollapalooza in Chicago. The “Wilder Days” singer performed three shows at the music festival in August 2023.

When asked about the gossip, Wade admitted to 1035 KISS FM, “It’s been a lot.”

“It’s weird, it’s strange,” she revealed. “[At first] I’m like, ‘Just leave me alone.’ Now it’s just, like, whatever. We’re good friends and it’s funny.”

“At first, I was not looking at it that way because you wake up one morning and it’s like all this stuff about you on the Internet, and I’m not used to that at all,” the singer added. “I’m not a reality television star. I like to be left alone and write music.”

Morgan Wade & Kyle Richards Fueled Romance Rumors With a Music Video Collaboration

Wade’s interview came a few days after it was announced that Richards will play her love interest in the music video for the song “Fall in Love With Me.”

In a preview clip shared on Instagram, Wade said she’s done other music videos that have caused speculation about her love life. “I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it, they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on,” she said.

Of her fast friendship with Richards she said, “If you get on the internet you’ll see people are obsessed with us being friends. So, we kind of thought it would be a good idea to poke fun at that, kind of troll the trolls a little bit.”

But while speaking with 1035 KISS FM, Wade said the purpose of the music video was to put a focus on same-sex relationships.

“We made this really sweet video and it’s nice to be able to bring light to same-sex relationships in country music,” Wade said. “I’m not mad about that. I’ve met a lot of people that are excited about that and I’m like, ‘If we can make something good out of a gossipy situation, I’m gonna do it.'”

But the Facereality16 Instagram account noted that Wade has been singing “Fall in Love With Me” since March 2023 – long before fans were talking about her and Richards.

“Kyle and Morgan are making it seem like it’s ‘for the trolls’. How many trolls were talking about them in March 2023??? The video was filmed sometime in early June while my deep dive wasn’t posted until the end of June. Who’s trolling who here?!” came the caption to a post of Wade’s interview.

The lyrics to the not-so-new song include Wade saying she needs a “friend,” but then making it clear she wants more than that.

“Can’t you see I’m what you need? / Make you hit your knees, pull out that ring / Gonna make you fall in love with me,” Wade sings before hinting her mystery love is a celebrity. “You text me from the yacht you’re sipping cider/don’t worry I ain’t tipping off Insider,” comes another lyric.

