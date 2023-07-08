Kyle Richards Shuts Down Divorce & Morgan Wade Dating Rumors in Awkward Interview

Kyle Richards addressed rumors about her marriage during an awkward interview while she was stopped at a California gas station.

On July 7 2023, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was caught off-guard by paparazzi as she pumped gas into her black SUV and was asked about her recent separation from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky. In the video posted by TMZ, Richards was asked how the single life is, and she replied, “I am not single.”

In July 2023, a source told People that Richards and Umansky, who married in 1996, “have been separated for a while now” but are still living together in their Encino home.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Said She is Just Friends With Singer Morgan Wade

Richards’ marital problems have been complicated by rumors of infidelity, with some outlets speculating that she had an affair with country singer Morgan Wade. Richards befriended the 28-year-old singer in 2022 after admitting she “stalked’ her on Instagram after hearing her music.

When asked by TMZ if she is dating Wade, Richards appeared annoyed and shook her head as she turned away from the camera. She then acknowledged that she’s “very good friends” with Wade and revealed that her favorite song by the singer is “Wilder Days.”

Richards was also asked if she’s excited about summertime now that she’s “divorced.” ”I’m not divorced,” she replied. “I’m not divorced. Read my statement on Instagram.”

Hours after their separation news was announced, Richards and Umansky issued a joint statement to confirm they have had a difficult year but that no one did anything wrong and that any claims that they are divorcing are “untrue.”

“Yes, we have had a rough year,” the longtime couple wrote. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

A source told The Messenger that rumors about a romantic relationship between Richards and Wade are false. “Kyle and Morgan are not together and have not hooked up. They are just friends,” the insider said. “In regards to any rumors swirling, there has not been any cheating on either side.”

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Have Been Dealing With Rumors About Their Marriage for a While

While the separation news was a surprise to fans, there have been long-standing rumors about Richards’ marriage. In April 2023, Richards told Page Six that the topic was even brought up during filming for the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” when some of her castmates began asking questions about a paparazzi photo that showed her without her wedding ring.

“I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring, because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, ‘I’m not comfortable,’” Richards explained to the outlet. “I had just come from the gym lifting weights.”

Richards admitted that in the past she would have been bothered by the accusations but that she has stopped caring about gossip about her marriage.

That same month, Umansky admitted to Us Weekly that he and his wife have to “work” at their relationship due to their busy schedules. “We’ve had an amazing marriage,” The Agency founder said. “We’ve been very, very lucky. Right now, we’re both very, very busy and we just have to keep things going and work at it.”

READ NEXT: RHOBH Psychic Reacts to Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Split Rumor