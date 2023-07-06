NeNe Leakes Reveals Correspondence With Kim Zolciak About Her Divorce

NeNe Leakes gave her thoughts on Kim Zolciak’s ongoing divorce from Kroy Biermann and had a surprising response to her fellow “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum’s situation given the two women’s feud in the past.

Leakes was approached by TMZ while shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills and was asked if she knew how Zolciak was doing. “I don’t know how she’s doing overall,” Leakes replied. “I just reached out to her because she reached out to me during the time when I was really going through something,” she said, likely in reference to the death of her husband Gregg Leakes in 2021.

“I would have to think that she’s taking it hard. It’s divorce. It’s not easy,” Leakes continued. Biermann filed for divorce from the RHOA alum in May 2021 and the weeks since then have seen the estranged couple fire shots at each other through court filings in their divorce and custody battle, as People reported. Biermann and Zolciak, who were married for 11 years, have four minor children together: Kroy “KJ” Jr., Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane.

NeNe Leakes Also Revealed Whether She’d Consider Returning to RHOA

While speaking with TMZ, Leakes addressed whether she’d return to RHOA in the future as well as the infamous edit in season 15 that showed the OG star “erased” from a flashback title card.

Leakes said she thought it was “funny” and “kind of crazy” for her to be edited out of the season 4 title card but then speculated that it might have been done as “reverse psychology” to encourage more viewers to tune in the following week. “I think it was a bad move to do,” she added.

As for whether she’d return to the show, Leakes said there would just be one reason for her to return to the Bravo show: the fans. “I would come back for the fans because the fans are the ones that love me, they’re the ones that love to see me in that position and I would do anything for them,” she admitted.

NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak Had a Very Up & Down Relationship on RHOA

Fans may be surprised to hear that Leakes reached out to Zolciak amid her tumultuous split from Biermann as the two women had a long feud during their time on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Leakes and Zolciak are both original stars of the show, with the former appearing as a main cast member for the first seven seasons of the show and as a guest for season 8, before returning for seasons 10 to 12. Zolciak appeared in the first 5 seasons of RHOA and then made appearances in a couple of later seasons as a friend or guest star.

The two women began the show as close friends but their relationship entered “frenemy” territory as they began clashing throughout their time on the show. A notable moment in their feud came in 2009 when Cohen read an excerpt from Leakes’ book “Never Make the Same Mistake Twice” during the RHOA star’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

The excerpt said that Zolciak was incapable of making her own money and that everything she owed was “somebody else’s husband’s money.” Zolciak ended up calling in during WWHL and engaged in a yelling match with Leakes over the claims in her book.

However, the two women also had positive moments together throughout the years, and they finished the RHOA season 5 reunion with a hug. Zolciak was also invited to Leakes’ wedding to Gregg back in 2013, and they also joined Cohen for a joint WWHL appearance in 2014. More recently, in 2018, Leakes thanked Zolciak for sending her a care package after she revealed that Gregg Leakes was diagnosed with cancer, People reported.

