NeNe Leakes Goes off on Wendy Williams

During a September 29 YouTube video, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes unleashed on Wendy Williams.

Williams appeared on a September 27 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During the episode, Williams said that she was still friends with Leakes, but also didn’t hold back on her opinions about Leakes’ exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. While on air with Cohen, Williams said that if Bravo were to do a spinoff show following Leakes’ life, it would be “boring.” Leakes recently announced her departure from the show, after being on it since the first season.

According to Page Six, Leakes went off on Williams during the YouTube video, blasting Williams for talking “negatively” about her. “I don’t have a friend who knows what I have been going through lately that would do this kind of thing to me. I don’t have that friend that is around me.” Leakes said about Williams, as noted by Page Six.

Leakes continued, as noted by Page Six, “Yes, I have considered Wendy a close friend or associate. Why she has chosen to speak so negatively of me lately … Wendy went on her show, she talked very negatively. A couple days later she talked negatively again.”

Leakes also added, as noted by Page Six, “Then, she does Andy Cohen’s show, and here she sits speaking negatively of my exit and bringing my family into the equation. That’s what you’re not going to do, Wendy.”

Leakes Also Took a Shot At Williams’ Appearance

During her YouTube video, Leakes also took a shot at Williams’ looks. According to Page Six, Williams suffers from lymphedema, which can make your legs swell. “Wendy, for you, spend more of your time trying to figure out how you can drain your enormously large legs and feet, okay? Opposed to worrying about my family and what we are doing. You need to find the nearest water pill, okay?” Leakes said during the video, as noted by Page Six.

According to Good Housekeeping, Williams revealed more about her condition in July 2019. “Lymphedema, by the way, I’ve been diagnosed,” Williams explained during an episode of her show, as noted by Good Housekeeping. “It’s not going to kill me, but I do have a machine — and how dare you talk about the swelling of it all. It’s lymphedema. I’ve got it under control.” This was in response to a paparazzi photo that was taken of her with swollen ankles.

Leakes Called Williams out on Twitter

She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk! They both need my help with their poor ratings — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

One day after the Watch What Happens Live episode aired, Leakes also called Williams out on her Twitter page. Leakes tweeted about Williams, “She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk! They both need my help with their poor ratings.”

Leakes also mentioned their ratings again in a separate tweet, writing, “Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS.” Finally, Leakes threatened to take legal action. Leakes wrote in a Tweet on September 28, “They gone leave my name outta these shows. Send me your best discrimination attorneys info to booknene@gmail.com ITS WAR.”

