Paris Hilton Joins Forces With Familiar Face For New Reality Show

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie each shared a collage with different photos from throughout their childhood in matching May 8 Instagram posts, each captioned, “From Day 1: Sill and Bill 👭.”

The eldest daughter of former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Kathy Hilton and the eldest daughter of musician and “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie have been lifelong friends and first made a name for themselves as reality television stars during their time on “The Simple Life”, their 2003 Fox reality show which saw the two young women traveling to small towns and taking on blue-collar jobs including working on a farm, at a fast food restaurant, and at a gas station.

Now, fans of “The Simple Life” will get to see the dynamic duo reunite on screen, as TMZ reported that Hilton and Richie have landed a brand new reality show.

Will Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie’s Show Be a ‘Simple Life’ Reboot?

While details of the new series are unconfirmed has already been greenlit by a major streaming service. TMZ revealed, per a production insider, that Hilton and Richie’s new show will not be a direct reboot of “The Simple Life”, but will rather be a new show with its own name and premise, details which have not been publicly shared yet.

While no scenes have been filmed yet, TMZ also wrote that there was a bidding war for the new show, with James Corden’s production company Fulwell 73 winning the rights to shoot the series.

More fans called for the duo’s reality return in the comments of Paris’s May 8 post, with one user writing, “this will make the entire 2024 if they come out with a series. Please the gods make this happen!”

“Hope the rumours of you two doing a new show together is true 🥹 💓 🙏,” another fan added.

“That would be the reboot we all actually need 😍 🙌 please!!!!!” a third fan commented.

“I’ve never stopped watching the Simple Life 💞 👯‍♀️ 💕 I watch it every night before bed 😄 I like to go to sleep happy. So thank you and Nicole for being the OG’s ❤️,” a fourth user added.

Nicole Richie Reflects on ‘The Simple Life’ Beginnings

Play

Richie appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in April 2024 to promote her new movie “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead”, and during the interview, Barrymore asked her all about her time on “The Simple Life”.

“So crazy,” Richie said after Barrymore pointed out that it had been 20 years since the show premiered. “The first thing that comes to mind is just being in my 20s and being able to blindly walk on. The way the show was pitched to me was Paris calling me and saying ‘Fox wants to take us somewhere but I actually don’t know where but would you ever want to do this show? We don’t know where we’re going, we don’t know what we’re doing, I have no information, do you want to do it?’ and me being like, ‘Okay.'”

