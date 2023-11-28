RHOBH Alum’s Daughter Reveals How She Surprised Family With Secret Baby on Thanksgiving Day

Paris Hilton shared new details on the secret birth of her baby girl, London.

The eldest daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Kathy Hilton opened up about her second child’s birth during a November 27, 2023 appearance on “Live With Kelly and Mark.” Hilton did not share her daughter’s exact birth date, but revealed that she and her husband, Carter Reum, kept their baby’s birth a secret until Thanksgiving Day. Hilton and Reum shared their big baby news just ahead of dinner with their family.

Here’s what you need to know:

Paris Hilton Surprised Her Family By Bringing Out Her Baby Girl

As with her first child, Hilton, 42, used a surrogate to give birth to her baby. In an interview with Glamour UK, the socialite previously explained that she was “scared” to go to a doctor after her traumatic experiences at boarding school as a teen. She was also traumatized after witnessing childbirth on her reality show ‘The Simple Life.”

While she didn’t have to hide a pregnancy, Hilton did hide her baby’s birth for a short time. On “Live With Kelly and Mark,” she dished on how she shared the news of London’s birth with her family.

“My Thanksgiving was amazing,” Hilton told host Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. “Of course, that’s when I surprised my whole family with London.”

“It was before the turkey,” the new mom continued. “This was around 5:00 at night and Carter got everyone in the living room and said, ‘Oh I’ve got a surprise.’ Like, everyone thought a magician was coming, like we had a performer. So everyone’s all excited, then I walk in just holding a pink blanket and then everybody was sitting there like ‘What?’ Everyone couldn’t believe it. It was just the best Thanksgiving I’ve ever had in my life.”

As for why she kept her baby’s arrival a secret, Hilton explained, “I just feel like my life has been so public for two decades now and I just wanted something to be private with me my husband.”

Paris Hilton Also Kept the Birth of Her Son Phoenix a Secret

In January 2023, Hilton welcomed her first child, a son named In Phoenix. She also kept that birth a secret – even from her mom Kathy.

“Not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old,” Hilton said on her iHeartRadio podcast “This Is Paris.” “It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together. I just feel like my life has been so public, and I’ve never really had anything be just mine. I felt that I wanted this journey to be for us only.”

“It was hard to keep that in because we were so excited and wanted to tell our families, but you’re just nervous because if you tell one person then you know they tell someone and then all of a sudden it’s like in TMZ or Page Six,” Hilton further explained.

The moment of truth was documented earlier this year for the reality show “Paris in Love” as Paris shared the news with her mom on camera.

In an interview with “Extra,” Kathy Hilton recalled the emotional moment when Paris introduced her to her grandson Phoenix. “We didn’t have our Christmas together because she was working out of the country. So, she said, ‘I have a surprise for you,’” Kathy shared. “So I thought maybe it’s going to be a puppy or something, because my husband and I lost our dog. Anyway, she walks in and the blanket falls down, and I just go, ‘Who is this? What is this?’”

On “Live With Kelly and Mark,” Paris Hilton said she can tell Phoenix knows he is a big brother even though he is too young to articulate it. “He is so gentle and sweet with her,” the mom of two said of her 10-month-old son.

“I’m in heaven,” Hilton added of being the mom of two babies. “I feel like my life is so complete. I just feel so at peace.”

