Kathy Hilton Prepares for Musical Debut

Former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton has only taken on limited acting roles since her days as a child actor in the 1970s, but now she has another project in the works.

Page Six reported on January 16 that Hilton is working on a “top secret”, “Hamilton”-inspired musical theatre project. “Kathy filmed a musical theater project a little bit ago and she’s getting ready to drop it soon,” a source close to the socialite told Page Six. “She’s singing and dancing. It’s incredible. Her fans are going to flip.”

Dorit Kemsley Starred in a Musical Version of ‘Peter Pan’

Details of Hilton’s performance were kept under wraps, however, she wasn’t the only recent RHOBH cast member to make her musical debut.

Dorit Kemsley recently took the stage in a pantomime production of “Peter Pan” at London, England’s Eventim Apollo Theatre. Kemsley played two roles in the musical comedy production, Mrs. Darling and the Mermaid.

Clips of Kemsley’s stint as the Mermaid made their way to TikTok, with Kemsley singing in a nasal register. Fans were complimentary of Kemsley’s performance, with comments reading, “her singing voice is exactly what I’d imagine. 🙂” and “Honestly she’s nailing it.”

“Not gonna lie, I am digging it! She is a natural!” a third fan added.

Kemsley performed alongside her husband PK’s client Boy George, who was playing Captain Hook in the production. PK shared on January 16 that his client Boy George would be continuing on in the musical theatre world and making his Broadway debut in the musical “Moulin Rouge” beginning in February 2024. Boy George will play the role of club owner Harold Ziddler from February 6 through May 12.

Kathy Hilton Wishes Her Sister Kyle Richards a Happy Birthday

Hilton may not have a lot of professional musical theatre experience, but the mother of four has no problem belting out a tune. On January 11, Hilton shared a photo of herself and her sister Kyle Richards sharing a laugh over a karaoke microphone in honor of Richards’ birthday. “Happy Birthday my love may this be the best year yet!!!! I love you. 🙏 🩷 ❤️ 🥰 💕 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🎂 🎊 🎊 🎊 🥳 🥳 🥳 🎉 🎉 🎉,” Hilton captioned her post.

“Thank you 🙏 I love you 💕 and why are you awake so early? 😆 😘” Richards commented back.

“Yayyyyyy SISTERLY LOVE 🫶🏽 🫶🏽 🫶🏽 🫶🏽 🫶🏽 🫶🏽 🌺 💐 🌸 🌼 🙏🏽 🙏🏽 🙏🏽. LOVE LOVE THIS !!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY KYLE !!” one fan commented. Hilton and Richards reached a rough patch in their relationship while filming season 12 of RHOBH.

During season 13, Kyle had their other sister Kim Richards over to discuss her then-ongoing rift with Hilton. Both Richards girls were brought to tears during the conversation, and Kyle later admitted she did not want to have the talk on camera, as Kim had only heard Kathy’s side of the story, and Kyle wasn’t ready to be receptive to what Kim had to say.

Luckily, Kyle has been on better terms with Hilton since filming season 13 wrapped, and the two have been spotted out at multiple events together.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Weighs in on RHONY Reboot Cast’s Future