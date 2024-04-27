Phaedra Parks Hints at Next Housewife Cast on ‘The Traitors’ Season 3

Former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks was one of the breakout stars of season 2 of Peacock’s hit reality competition series, “The Traitors”, which tasks a group of reality stars with voting one another out in hopes of eliminating those who are secretly playing the game as Tratiors rather than Faithfuls in an attempt to take home a share of the final prize pot. Parks’ role as a Traitor caught a lot of love from fans on social media, and in an April 26 clip from an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Parks hinted at which of her fellow “Housewives” stars might be joining “The Traitors” for its third season.

“I don’t know if I should reveal, because I know the cast,” Parks shared during the red carpet interview. “Maybe I should not answer that question, I don’t want to give any of the wonderful cast members away, but it’s going to be spectacular. You will definitely see some Housewives, honey.”

Parks didn’t reveal any names, however she dropped on major hint when she told ET host Brice Sander, “I don’t know if anything will top season 2, but you know we will be making it nice.”

Phaedra Parks Hints that Dorinda Medley is Joining ‘The Traitors’

Parks’ comments are a clear allusion to former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley, who shouted “I made it nice!” during season 8 of the series while hosting her fellow Housewives at her Berkshires home, Blue Stone Manor.

Parks got to stay in Blue Stone Manor as a guest when Medley hosted a vacation for a group of fellow ex-Housewives for season 2 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”, another Peacock original series.

While Medley’s involvement in “The Traitors” has yet to be confirmed, some users are already getting excited about the prospect online, with one user tweeting, “Dorinda when some loser from ‘Big Brother’ accuses her of being a traitor,” alongside a clip of Medley shouting “Clip!” in an effort to get her RHONY castmates to be quiet.

Dorinda when some loser from big brother accuses her of being a traitor pic.twitter.com/eU75n8Bd9h — regis-su (@regissphilbin) April 26, 2024

“Dorinda as a Traitor could really give Phaedra a run for her money in the icon department. 🤣,” another user added.

“The Traitors” was renewed for its third season in February 2024, although the network has not yet revealed a premiere date or confirmed any of its cast members.

Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Might Be On ‘Traitors’

Kenya just accidentally leaked that she’s gonna be on the next season of The Traitors?????? pic.twitter.com/shH5g2QOdW — gifs (@RAMONASWlNGER) April 26, 2024

While Parks only teased Medley’s possibly “Traitors” casting, another Housewives star shared her own secret, as RHOA star Kenya Moore shared an April 26 Instagram story featuring a sign that read “TALENT – ‘The Traitors’,” causing many fans to theorize that she may be heading to Scotland as well.

“Kenya just accidentally leaked that she’s gonna be on the next season of The Traitors??????” one fan wrote on Twitter alongside a screenshot of the story.

While Moore’s involvement, like Medley’s, remains unconfirmed by Peacock, ET producer Anthony Dominic shared a post suggesting Moore may not actually be on season 3. “Although Kenya posted an IG story that makes it look like she’s on the next season of Traitors… I’m told she’s sadly not,” Dominic wrote on April 26.

