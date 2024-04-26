Sonja Morgan Officially Parting Ways With Iconic NYC Townhouse

Former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Sonja Morgan brought fans into her Upper East Side home when she joined the cast in season 3. Her townhouse quickly became an iconic landmark for the show, with Morgan hosting multiple events and living our her day-to-day life throughout the five-story home. Fans even got to watch as Morgan invited fellow Housewives Luann de Lesseps and Tinsley Mortimer in to live with her at various points in her 10 seasons on the show.

Now, after a decade of renting out the home and putting it on and off the market, Morgan has officially laid plans to part ways with her family home, putting it up for auction through Concierge Auctions. While it’s unclear exactly how much Morgan stands to make (or lose) on the townhouse’s sale, come May 29 she will officially have a sale on her hands and be able to close this chapter.

Dorinda Medley Told Sonja Morgan to Auction Off Her Townhouse

Play

The New York Post shared a statement from Morgan about the sale of her home. She said, “This townhouse has been our cherished home for decades. In addition to raising my daughter here, we entertained heads of state, royalty, luminaries and Fortune 500 CEOs. Many memories were made over the years, including hosting my daughter’s friends from boarding school and university, and so many noteworthy moments were filmed by NBC for Bravo and Peacock TV. Now, as an empty nester, I am ready to share this turnkey, easy-to-manage jewel over to someone new to enjoy as we did.”

Morgan added in her statement, “The auction process aligns with my goal to sell at market value in an efficient and timely manner. It’s now finally the time to take advantage of the moment.”

The idea to auction her townhouse rather than continue to try to sell directly on the real estate market was surfaced at BravoCon 2023, according to the network. During a panel with the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” cast, the topic of Morgan’s home came up, and she explained, “Dorinda [Medley] and I had a really good chitchat this morning, and she’s like ‘just auction it and move on with your fabulous life.'”

While Morgan’s co-star and realtor Kelly Bensimon chimed in, “No auction, I’ll sell it. I will sell that house,” Morgan decided to proceed with the auction route.

How Much is Sonja Morgan’s Townhouse Listed For?

According to the Concierge Auctions website, Morgan’s townhouse is listed at $7.5 million, a price cut since Morgan listed the home for $8.25 million in 2022. The final sale price will be the highest bid on the auction, however, even if this is below Morgan’s listed price. When the auction opens on May 15, the starting bids for the 5-bedroom, 5-and-a-half bathroom home are expected to be between $1.75 million and $3.75 million.

Concierge Auctions detailed the home’s history, noting its design by interior designer Bunny Williams and Architectural Digest’s Harry Scnhapper. The home also boasts a solarium with floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for maximal natural light, a garden complete with a koi pond, and close access to Madison Avenue and Central Park.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Participated in an ‘Investigation’ Into Andy Cohen’s Behavior