PHOTO: Tamra Judge Shares Rare Update on Her Daughter Sophia

Tamra Judge shared the sweetest update on her daughter Sophia Barney.

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star had kept her kids private from the show, so fans did not often see her kids growing up. But once in awhile, Judge posts about what her kids have been up to. Most recently, Judge gave an update on her 15-year-old daughter Sophia Barney.

She posted a photo, as seen above, of the two of them on Monday, August 23. “Love this girl so much,” she captioned the photo. “Sophia just started her junior year, about to get her driving permit (help me) usually very quiet & shy, loves to sing & play the guitar, gets her braces off tomorrow & still loves hanging with Mom…. And will most likely make me delete this post #mymini #daughter #love”

Luckily, she didn’t make her mom delete the post and fans flooded the comments with notes of love. “OMG she’s so pretty! So proud of her,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “What a beautiful young lady . Hard to believe she was that little girl you would carry around in your first season of housewives.” Stephanie Hollman from the “Real Housewives of Dallas” also showed her love by commenting, “She is so pretty Tamra.”

Judge shares three kids with her ex-husband Simon Barney: Sidney Barney, Sophia Barney, and Spencer Barney. She also has her oldest Ryan Vieth from her first marriage, and his daughter Ava.

Judge Revealed Where Her Relationship With Sidney Stands

As RHOC fans know, Judge has not had the easiest time navigating the co-parenting waters. Judge and Barney divorced in 2011, and since then, her kids decided how they would split their time between their two parents. Sidney decided to live with her dad, Spencer decided to live with Tamra, and Sophia chose to split time between both parents.

But over the years, her relationship with her daughter Sidney began to suffer and the two didn’t remain in contact for awhile. Shortly after Judge left RHOC, her ex-husband was diagnosed with stage three throat cancer in February 2020. Although an unfortunate event, Judge revealed that it has helped her repair her relationship with Sidney.

“The kids were split after the divorce and chose sides but, at the end of the day, none of that matters,” she told People in February 2020. “All we have to do is rally together to make it through this.”

One month later in March 2020, a fan asked Judge via Instagram if she and her daughter had started talking again after Barney’s diagnosis. “We have all reunited,” Judge replied, adding a heart emoji.

Judge Also Shared Updates on Her Other Children

The mom of four continues to give her followers little snippits into her family life since leaving the show. Believe it or not, her son Spencer turned 21-years-old earlier this year in June. “Love you,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos. “I’d say go order a drink but you are dead set on never having a sip of alcohol in your life. #myangel #cuteandsmart”

As for Ryan and Ava, Judge is one proud grandma. Most recently, she shared a teethy photo of Ava with one bottom tooth missing. “Breaking News,” she wrote on July 1, 2021. “Ava lost her first tooth, so stinking cute.”

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice Shades Caroline Manzo