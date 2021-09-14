PHOTO: Tamra Judge Prepares for Real Housewives Trip

The highly prized Housewife is making her return!

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Tamra Judge confirmed to fans that she will leave shortly to film the second season of “Real Housewives All-Stars.” Judge hosted a Q&A on her Instagram Story on Monday, September 13.

A fan asked her about season two of the series and if she’s going to Dorinda Medley’s home to film. Judge simply replied with a photo of her packing two suitcases filled with shoes, hats, and clothes, as seen above.

The star-studded cast also includes Judge’s RHOC co-star Vicki Gunvalson, “The Real Housewives of New York City” alums Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley, and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Taylor Armstrong. The ladies will film at Medley’s iconic Blue Stone Manor home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Any other cast members have yet to be confirmed.

The spinoff’s second season comes after current Real Housewives stars filmed the first season, titled “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” Season one features current Housewives RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, and RHOBH’s Kyle Richards.

RHUGT filmed earlier this year and followed the cast members over a week-long vacation in Turks and Caicos. The series will air later this year in November on Peacock.

Judge Revealed Where Her Relationship With Gunvalson Stands

Gunvalson and Judge have had a complex relationship over the years, but luckily, Judge shared that the two are in a good place. A fan asked if the two were still friends to which she replied, “Yep, we talk every day.”

Shortly after the two left RHOC prior to season 15, Judge revealed that the two were closer than ever. “I think this whole, you know, leaving the show at the same time really brought us closer together,” she told In Touch in May 2020.

She continued saying, “There are moments of like ‘Oh my God, what have we done? Should we just have gone back part-time? Who are we? What’s our identity now?’ There’s like good days and bad days. It’s a transition for sure. And I’m excited for my future.”

Judge Has Opened up About Leaving RHOC

Judge – one of the longest-running full-time Housewives cast member – began her RHOC journey in 2007 for its third season. She announced she would be leaving RHOC in January 2020 after 12 seasons.

“It’s been a wild ride, and after all these years, I’m looking forward to life away from the cameras,” Judge told People in January 2020. “I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms.”

More than a year after her departure, Judge explained that she never says never in terms of returning. “It’s not one of those things where I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m dying to go back,’” Judge shared with Us Weekly in January 2021. “And it depends on the cast. If it’s a good cast, then yeah, but if it’s a really bad cast, it can really change things and make it not fun and not worth the stress.

