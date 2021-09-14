Lisa Rinna Went At One RHOBH Co-Star ‘Hard’ at the Reunion

A storm is brewing in Beverly Hills.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” ladies filmed the annual reunion on Friday, September 10. And from what it sounds like, former friends Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais didn’t hit it off.

“Rinna and Garcelle went at it and they went at each other hard,” a source told HollywoodLife. “[Lisa and Garcelle’s fight was one of] the most dramatic moments of the reunion. There was a lot of fighting and yelling that’s been brewing between them all season and it came out.”

Rinna and Beauvais have had a complicated relationship over the last year. Once upon a time, Rinna, Beauvais, and former cast member Denise Richards used to be the three best friends. But as RHOBH fans know, that all fell apart last season. Former cast member Brandi Glanville claimed that she had an affair with the married Richards. Even though Richards consistently denied the affair, Rinna ended up believing Glanville while Beauvais stayed loyal to Richards.

The HollywoodLife source added that Rinna’s biggest problem with Beauvais was a conversation she had with Erika Jayne. While the ladies took a cast trip, Beauvais repeated a comment Jayne had told her about her estranged husband Tom Girardi. Beauvais told the ladies and claimed she didn’t know Jayne didn’t want it repeated. During the reunion, Rinna suggests Beauvais repeated the comment on purpose, per HollywoodLife.

Andy Cohen himself spilled some tea on the “most anticipated” reunion. During a September 13, 2021 episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Andy Cohen Live, the Bravo host spoke about filming the RHOBH reunion, especially when it came to the scandals around Erika Girardi.

Cohen’s guest on the episode, actor John Hill, asked him about how Girardi presented during the reunion, to which Cohen responded, “The drama kept coming up because there were tentacles of the drama that involved all the other ladies. I will say, we did a big chunk of her marital drama earlier in the day, and the last 90 minutes was a spirited conversation about the case and what’s going on.”

He added, “She answers everything… the viewers had amazing questions, and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling. I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. We spoke about everything.”

Rinna & Beauvais Have Had Problems All Season

Unfortunately, this feud may not have been super unpredictable. Ever since Rinna turned her back on Richards, Beauvais feared that she couldn’t trust Rinna. “It was really hard to see her mistreatment of Denise, for a friend that she’s had for so long,” Beauvais told Access Hollywood earlier this year in May. “And so we’re trying to figure it out as we go along, but slowly.”

But it looks like that changed as the season aired. During a recent appearance on People TV’s Reality Check, Beauvais was asked which one of her costars was the most conniving. In response, Beauvais said, “I would go back to Rinna.”

Beauvais also answered Rinna when she was asked who was the person most likely to start drama in front of the cameras. “Oh, Rinna,” Beauvais said. “She definitely knows when the cameras are on for sure. I mean, she started as an actor. She knows what she’s doing.”

