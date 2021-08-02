PHOTOS: Erika Jayne’s Estranged Husband Seen Looking Gaunt & Bruised

Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Thomas Girardi has been spotted for the first time in more than a year, via Page Six on August 2. The outlet photographed Girardi going in and out of his car, but many were quick to point out the differences in his appearance.

The former lawyer had what appeared to be a bruised left eye while wearing an oversized light blue polo and khaki shorts. Girardi also seemed to have lost weight, and a woman was helping him walk in some of the photos captured by Page Six.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020, and one month later, the former couple’s legal woes began. Girardi and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were forced into involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in December 2020, per The Los Angeles Times. Prior to that, a federal lawsuit accused Girardi of embezzling “millions” of dollars owed to his past clients, including “orphans and widows.”

Girardi has virtually appeared in court proceedings for his legal issues, but he has not been spotted in person for over a year.

Fans Reacted in Shock to Girardi’s Appearance

Viewers first met Girardi on RHOBH as an esteemed lawyer dressed in suits and connected to the Beverly Hills elite. These latest photos showed a stark contrast to Girardi’s past image.

“Omg I thought this was prince Phillip,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “The devil works hard but Tom Girardi works harder, to get sympathy that he doesn’t deserve.” One added, “Omg I’m not being mean but he looks 5000 years old.”

Girardi is 82-years-old, but Jayne recently opened up about his declining health in the latest RHOBH episode. She opened up to the ladies about how she asked him to see doctors for his health, but he refused. She also shared that in 2017, Girardi got into a serious car accident that left him unconscious for 12 hours.

Some fans saw the photos and wondered about Girardi’s intentions. “He has been so dishonest that it’s hard to know if these are legitimate photos or if they were staged to protect the conservatorship and elicit sympathy for TG,” one fan tweeted. Another tweeted, “Wow, being a thieving liar really ages a man.”

Jayne Has Also Recently Faced Backlash Over Her Appearance

Girardi hasn’t been the only one photographed while not looking his best. Jayne was spotted, as seen above, getting gas in a t-shirt, leggings, and sneakers with no glam earlier this summer in June. Twitter users immediately began criticizing the star for not looking like her usual glam self.

The RHOBH star defended herself against the trolls. She retweeted one fan who said that she, “has always been her when she’s just hanging out with her friends” and agreed. “Exactly,” the reality star tweeted. Another fan jumped on the Jayne bandwagon and tweeted a RHOBH meme of the star saying, “It ain’t glamorous, man.” She retweeted it and added, “Seriously though.”

Jayne concluded her Twitter spree with, “Goodnight Twitter, please be in full glam when pumping gas. Apparently it’s a big deal.”

