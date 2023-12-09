PK Kemsley Reacts to Sutton Stracke’s Comments About Him & His Wife

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Paul “PK” Kemsley addressed Sutton Stracke‘s remarks about him.

According to Reality Blurb, PK Kemsley referenced that Stracke repeated a rumor that he was accompanied by a woman the November 2023 “night [he was] pull[ed] over for a DUI” while filming a confessional interview for RHOBH season 13, episode 1. In a November 29 Instagram Story, the father of five stated that Stracke’s claim was false.

PK Kemsley also took issue with Stracke commenting on his relationship with his wife Dorit Kemsley in RHOBH season 13, episode 6. During a confessional interview, Stracke stated “if Dorit fell in love with PK maybe [she] need[s] to not be maybe so picky” when it comes to dating.

“[Sutton Stracke] lying about me when I’ve done zero against you and then doubling down isn’t gonna help your career … Nor are your Twitter squad. You are no Dorit nor would you get a first date with me let alone a second,” stated PK Kemsley in his Instagram Story.

He also commented that he has “never ever said one bad word about” Stracke and questioned “why [she] would make up [BLATANT] lies to boost [her] career.” He then stated that he believed her behavior “is why [she is] single.”

“You ain’t no Dorit love … and don’t be so picky,” continued PK Kemsley.

Sutton Stracke Spoke About Claims Regarding PK Kemsley in a November 2023 Interview

Stracke referenced that she repeated claims regarding PK Kemsley’s DUI arrest in a November 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She stated she was unsure if there was any truth to the claims.

“I was just repeating a rumor, I didn’t say if it was true or not. I just said, ‘This is what I heard,’” said Stracke.

The Georgia native also noted that the Kemsleys have openly spoken about their relationship issues. She shared that she believed the couple, who wed in 2015, would be able to move past their marital problems.

“It seems like he just adores her,” said Stracke.

The Kemsleys released a statement regarding the state of their marriage to People magazine in October 2023. According to the statement, the couple is not separating or divorcing. The Kemsleys stated, however, that they had gone through some difficulties in their marriage.

“We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family. We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage,” read a portion of the statement. “We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true.”

Dorit Kemsley Opened Up About the Problems in Her Relationship During a November 2023 Interview

Dorit Kemsley opened up about her relationship issues in a November 2023 interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea. She stated that she has had difficulty following her 2021 home invasion. The mother of two also stated that she needed her husband, who was traveling for his work, following the robbery.

“It definitely took a toll and we had our challenges,” said Dorit Kemsley.

She clarified that she and her husband are not “headed to divorce court,” despite feeling “disconnected.” She also stated that she wanted to be transparent about her relationship issues during the production of RHOBH season 13.

“When we came into this season, it was really important for me to be open and honest. And to talk about it. Because It’s the reality of what I faced, what we faced,” said Dorit Kemsley.