‘Real Housewife’ Star Reveals Suicidal Past

Bravo star Porsha Williams joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2012. In November 2021, the television personality spoke about her past mental health issues to People magazine. The former “RHOA” star shared that she found penning her upcoming memoir, titled “The Pursuit of Porsha” was “very therapeutic and hard as hell.”

“I wanted to talk about those moments of despair, how I came out of them, and what it took to get there. Everything I have been through has made me the woman I am today,” explained Williams.

The Bravo personality revealed that during her childhood, she fell into a depression. The publication noted that when she was a middle school student, the Georgia native was a victim of bullying and ended up “contemplating suicide.”

“I was too young to even understand what I was dealing with. It wasn’t until I was about 29 that I really identified with the word ‘depression,’” revealed Williams.

The mother-of-one shared that she has gone to therapy. She also noted that her fiancé of five months, Simon Guobadia, is “a big advocate for going to therapy.”

“[H]e’s done a lot of work on himself, and I have been doing a lot of work on myself. I knew very early on that he was the one for me,” explained the reality television star.

During the People magazine interview, Williams also shared that she had suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, in 2019.

“I had to survive that in order to be a good mom for her, so when I was able to come out of postpartum depression that was just another thing to let me know, this is my little life saver. You know, I never have to get to a place where I don’t want to live anymore because I’m living for my daughter,” said Williams.

Porsha Williams Shared Why She Decided to Write Her Memoir

During a November 2021 Instagram live stream with “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant, Williams revealed why she decided to write her memoir. She explained that she wanted to help other women by telling her story and what she has “learn[ed] from messed up situations.”

“It came to a point to me when I thought about my daughter. I was talking to my financial adviser who has daughters, I thought about my nieces I just thought about women around me and I thought you know what let me share some of those very encounters. Let me share some of those very lessons that we hard, real, real hard for me to learn as a young woman, a young girl,” explained the author.

Porsha Williams Shared That She Has ‘Always Been This People Pleaser’

While speaking to Gizelle Bryant on the Instagram live stream, Porsha Williams shared she appreciated how the ‘RHOP’ star handled herself during the show’s recent reunion episodes. The 40-year-old complimented Bryant for not taking negative comments personally. Williams that she has “always been this people pleaser.”

“I’ve always been someone to let or have people speak on me. All the way from a child being bullied and I believed it. You know, you say I’m skinny with big teeth, I’m this, I’m that. I believe it. I get older, I’m dating men, they speak on me, and tell me what they want me to be, I try to become what they want me to be,” explained Williams.

She explain the issue continued when she joined the “RHOA” cast.

“Grow up to be a grown woman on a show like the shows we’re on people talk on you start to be like well d*** I guess I’m what you say but I love getting to the point where it’s like no, I know who I am, I know what my life is,” shared the Bravo personality.

