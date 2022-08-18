Portia Umansky Looks Completely Different in New Photo

Kyle Richards is a mom of four daughters, but they are all grown up now — even her baby girl.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is mom to Farrah Aldjufrie, her 33-year-old daughter from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie, as well as daughters Alexia, 26, Sophia, 22, and Portia Umansky, 14, from her second marriage to husband Mauricio Umansky.

Portia was still a toddler when Richards joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2010, but with the Bravo reality show now in its 12th season, she has grown up right before viewers’ eyes.

Portia Umansky Looks So Grown Up in a New Photo

In a photo shared on her Instagram page in August 2022, Portia Umansky was seated at a restaurant table while wearing a cowboy hat and matching brown top. The youngest child of the Bravo star was looking down at the menu in the snap, which captured her from the side. Portia looked very much like her older sisters in the photo, most notably Farrah, who is the farthest from her in age.

Portia did not caption the photo, but she did put a planet emoji on her post. The Encino-based teen also didn’t tag where the pic was taken, but the Umansky family has been spending a lot of time lately at their second home in Aspen, Colorado, so the photo may have been taken at a restaurant there.

In the comment section, family, friends, and fans reacted to Portia’s post.

After Richards wrote, “Beauty” to her daughter, a fan agreed. “[Kyle Richards] you girls are very beautiful,” the IG follower wrote.

“All Grown up,” another fan wrote of Portia.

“Growing up way too quickly…lovely young woman,” another agreed.

Portia Umansky Has Always Been Influenced by Her Older Sisters

Because she had three older sisters, Portia has always seemed older than her age. According to People, in 2018 she celebrated her 10th birthday with a Coachella-inspired birthday party. “Since she has older sisters, she wanted more of a non-traditional, mature theme, and loved the idea of incorporating Coachella,” Richards explained to the outlet at the time.

Portia only just turned 14 in March 2022. At the time, Richards posted to her Instagram page to reveal that she hosted a joint birthday party for Portia and one of her friends that had 70 kids in attendance.

The party came about a year after Richards admitted she was struggling to parent Portia during the COVID -19 lockdown. In a scene posted on Bravo.com, Richards broke down as she revealed that her youngest daughter was suffering the most during the pandemic.

The mom of four added that she was trying to keep Portia with kids her own age but that she was more mature than a lot of kids in her grade because she has three older sisters she looks up to and wants to have long nails and wear makeup as they do.

“I want her to be a kid,” Richards said, before adding that she normally wouldn’t let her young daughter have super long fingernails, but because she had nothing to do during the pandemic, she let her play with makeup. “What am I going to say no? There’s no rules anymore,” Richards said.

