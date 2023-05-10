Real Housewives Alum Shares Details on Husband’s Surprise Spinoff Show

Lisa Rinna revealed that her husband Harry Hamlin has a TV cooking show in the works – and it will be a family affair.

In a May 2023 interview, Rinna, who announced her departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in January 2023 after eight seasons, shut down the idea of a family reality show featuring her husband and daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray. But she did dish that Hamlin will work with his niece on his own spinoff show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Rinna Said Harry Hamlin Was Offered a TV Show After Showing Off His Cooking Skills on RHOBH

On May 8, 2023, Rinna was a guest on the “Kyle and Jackie O Show,” where she gave an update on her latest ventures, including her Rinna Beauty line.

Host Kyle Sandilands noted that Rinna requested not to talk about her Real Housewives experience in the interview, but he went on to say that fans fell in love with her husband and kids on RHOBH. “I figure you could do your own show,” Sandilands told Rinna. “You don’t need those other old bats, you know you could do your own thing.”

“It’s true,” Rinna agreed. She then revealed that her husband actually did score his own show, thanks to his cameos on RHOBH.

“You know what’s hilarious, you know who got his own spinoff from being on the Housewives?” Rinna asked. “Harry Hamlin is gonna do his own cooking show. And that is because he did the show, remember when he made the Bolognese sauce? Guess what? One episode of our show bought him a spinoff. He’s doing his own show! How about that?”

When asked if Hamlin has enough recipes to fill a cooking show, Rinna laughed.

“He’s going to do it with his niece, who is actually a Cordon Bleu-trained chef, so between the two of them. And they’re very funny together,” Rinna said.

“Everybody’s good and you’ll probably see us at some point,” the former Bravo star added of her own potential reality TV return. “You know never say never. You never know what’s gonna happen.”

Harry Hamlin Revealed His Cooking Show Will Be on AMC Network

Hamlin, 71, previously teased his new show during an appearance on the January 19, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” At the time, he told host Andy Cohen, “A big network has asked me to do a cooking show. And I’m in the process of putting that together.”

While speaking at AMC Networks 2023 Upfronts in April 2023, he told Entertainment Tonight that his cooking show will be on AMC, which is the home of his previous TV series “Mad Men” and “Mayfair Witches.” “I’ve got a cooking show that’s coming out on AMC,” Hamlin said. “I have no idea what it’s going to be. I’ve never seen a cooking show in my life. So, I don’t know what it’s going to look like because I don’t watch them. They came to me and said, ‘Let’s do a cooking show,’ and I said, ‘Okay.'”

According to a press release, Hamlin’s new show will tentatively be titled “The Kitchen With Harry.” The half-hour series will feature the actor and his niece, world-class chef Renee Guilbault, cooking and sharing “secrets for a successful dinner party.”

There’s no word yet on the recipes that will be shared, but fans probably won’t get the details on Hamlin’s famous Bolognese sauce that was talked about on several past episodes of RHOBH. The actor previously told Us Weekly, that he likes “to cook lots of things,” but is best known for “Bolognese sauce and BBQ meat.” “The secret to my Bolognese sauce will remain a secret,” he added.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Shuts Down Real Housewives Rumor