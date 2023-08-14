RHOBH Alum’s Ex-Husband Suffers Horrible Family Tragedy

The ex-husband of former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is dealing with a family crisis.

On August 11, 2023, musician David Foster, who was previously married to married to RHOBH alum Yolanda Hadid for six years and appeared on multiple episodes of the Bravo reality show, had to make a last-minute change to his tour in Asia after learning of a horrific tragedy back home.

Foster’s current wife, Katharine McPhee, has been part of the tour, but announced on social media that she had to fly home in light of the emergency.

According to sources for TMZ, on August 11, 2023, McPhee was forced to depart Asia early after their toddler son’s nanny died suddenly. The famous couple reportedly considered their nanny to be a part of their family. Foster, 73, shares a 2-year-old son, Rennie, with McPhee.

While the nanny’s name and cause of death have not yet been publicly revealed, one of the family’s nannies has appeared on the couple’s social media in the past. In one video posted to Foster’s Instagram page, the nanny looked on lovingly as little Rennie practiced playing the drums.

“I don’t know but that little boy is loved by his nanny. Loved,” one fan wrote, to which another replied, “Yes I noticed her right off .” The same nanny is seen in another video of McPhee pulling Rennie around on a sled.

Rennie previously traveled to Mexico, Tokyo, Europe, and multiple U.S. dates during the “An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee tour, according to People. But given that McPhee rushed home immediately following their nanny’s death, it appears that the couple’s son may not have been with them in Asia for Foster’s current show.

David Foster’s Wife Revealed She Left Indonesia After Getting the Bad News & He Continued With the Show Without Her

In a post on Instagram, McPhee revealed that she would miss the final two shows of the “Hitman: David Foster and Friends” tour in Jakarta, Indonesia following a family emergency that required one of them to go home early.

“Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run,” McPhee wrote. “David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us need to get back home to our family.”

The “American Idol” alum noted that she hopes to return to Jakarta at a later time.

In addition to his wife, Foster’s show features pals Michael Bolton, Loren Allred, Peabo Bryson, and Raisa.

In a statement shared by the Los Angeles Times, it was revealed that Foster had to make some changes to the show amid his wife’s last-minute absence.

“Mr Foster is making necessary adjustments to the music programme and we can assure everyone, our audiences and our sponsors, that they will be treated to an equally spectacular performance,” the statement read. “We seek everyone’s kindness and understanding at this difficult time.”

David Foster Opened Up About Parenting in His 70s

Foster has been married five times. In addition to Rennie, the Grammy-winning music producer also has five adult daughters, Allison, Amy, Sara, Erin, and Jordan from three of his previous relationships.

When he wed McPhee in 2019, Foster wasn’t expecting to become a new dad. He later told People he has “loved” every day of being a boy dad in his seventies.

“It’s the standard thing of like, ‘Oh, well you were so young when you had your children and you were working day and night, you never saw them,” he said. “And there is some truth to that, sadly, for my (older) kids. I was just working a lot. Even though I’m working a lot now, I’ll cancel anything just to hang with him. It’s just different,” Foster added.

Foster and McPhee were only able to travel for their career with the help of their nanny. McPhee previously told People that “it takes a village” to raise a baby because babies need a lot of attention.

“I think it’s healthy for babies to have multiple people around them who love them, friends, families, nannies,” the “American Idol” alum added. “I mean, whoever you can, just [to] help you out — and it also, in turn, helps the baby.”

