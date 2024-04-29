A-List Comedian Responds to RHOBH Casting Rumors

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is in between seasons, and while some casting news has come out about some departures from the cast ahead of season 14, Bravo has yet to formally announce any additions to the group. When one Bravo fan tweeted out a rumor on April 27 that Chelsea Handler was tapped to join the series, multiple outlets picked up the rumored addition, leading Handler to clear things up in her Instagram story.

“This is not true,” Handler wrote on April 28 alongside a screenshot of an article claiming she had inked a deal with Bravo to join the series.

The original account reacted to Handler speaking out as well, sharing a reaction GIF of Luann de Lesseps hiding behind a wall from the recent “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” season. The user went on to share a screenshot of a direct message they received which read, “My friend was asking if I heard about Chelsea Handler joining RHOBH. I had to explain you and how you lie for fun,” suggesting the entire rumor was shared as a joke.

How Does Chelsea Handler Feel About ‘The Real Housewives’?

While Handler has appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” numerous times throughout her career, it is unlikely that she would put much stock in joining any “Housewives” franchise any time soon. Handler gave her honest opinion about the franchise in 2013 while appearing on WWHL.

“I think it’s sick. I know that people are watching the show, and they watch Bravo, but I think that franchise is kind of a terrible thing. That women shouldn’t be making money off the fact that they have fake boobs and a fake vagina and a fake whatever, so I actually don’t support that,” Handler told Cohen. When Cohen insisted that multiple “Housewives” stars had been on her show “Chelsea Lately”, she replied, “I have control over my show and I make them go on [with a guest host] when I’m not there.”

Chelsea Handler Has Tension With Heather McDonald

In another one of her WWHL appearances from 2017, Handler opened up about the tension between her and her former “Chelsea Lately” writer Heather McDonald, who has made a name for herself in the Bravo fan world as the host of the “Juicy Scoop” podcast, where she frequently discusses Housewives headlines and hot topics.

When asked if they had settled their “feud”, Handler told the fan asking the question, “We didn’t have a feud, we really didn’t, it was just blown out of proportion. And yes I’m sure we settled it. I haven’t seen her.”

According to BravoTV.com, the pair’s alleged “feud” began about one year prior to Handler clearing things up on WWHL, after McDonald said in a 2016 podcast appearance that she “lived in fear” while working as a writer on “Chelsea Lately”. While this quote was part of a larger answer, Handler was asked about it in a January 2016 “Howard Stern Show” appearance.

“When I found out she was trading stories to Us Weekly about my personal life in exchange for having her photograph run in the magazine, I could have fired her. I did not fire her. She had a job for four more years. I never hung out with her personally again,” Chelsea said. “So I hope she was living in fear.”

