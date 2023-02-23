RHOBH Fans Upset by First Cast Photo For Season 13

The cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” filmed their first group event for season 13, and fans were not thrilled by what they saw.

In a series of photos shared to Instagram on February 22, 2023, RHOBH stars Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, and Dorit Kemsley were seen sitting at an outdoor table with swinging seats as they filmed scenes for the Bravo reality show.

Noticeably missing from the group was Lisa Rinna, who announced her exit from the show in January 2023. Fans had a lot to say about that, as well as the fact that Crystal Kung Minkoff is still holding a diamond.

Fans Reacted to the New Look of RHOBH

The post shared by Kemsley featured a closer look at the picnic-style event that was filmed for the upcoming RHOBH season. A “glamping” style pop-up tent with outdoor furniture was shown, and other photos showed off a spread of fruit and cheese and heart-shaped macaroons, and other pastries. A menu of mocktails, including a spicy cucumber, strawberry basil, and lavender paloma drink was also on display.

“Magical day. Thank you,” Kemsley captioned the post. The Beverly beach founder tagged The Picnic Collective, Camp’d Out, and Sip Sip Mobile Bar in her post.

Several RHOBH cast members commented on the post, including Beauvais, who thanked Kemsley for putting the event together, and Richards, who raved about the “amazing” mocktails.

“This was such a great start,” Stracke wrote of the day.

But some fans were already taking issue with the new dynamic. While some commented that the day looked “so peaceful” without Rinna, others said they want to see drama.

“Doesn’t look the same without Rinna, it’s like there is a missing piece,” one commenter wrote.

“I literally cant stand seeing this group without @lisarinna,” another agreed.

“Anyone else feel like this season is guna be a snooze fest with this cast?” another asked.

Others didn’t understand why Minkoff is still on the show. One follower asked, “Why df is Crystal there?,” and another wrote. “She’s the most boring housewife of any of the housewife franchises.”

“Why is crystal there? Get rid of her,” another agreed.

“Like rinna brought it for sooo many seasons, wtf is crystal bringing?” another asked.

Lisa Rinna Said the Cast Will Be ‘Fine’ Without Her

Rinna seems to be fine with missing the latest RHOBH get-together. While speaking with Interview magazine in January 2023, she admitted she was ready for a break from “everything Housewives” after a rocky season 12.

“I don’t need to hang out with anybody,” Rinna said shortly after her exit announcement. “I have my relationship with Erika off-camera and that’s great. Dorit and Kyle, too. But I’m good. I’m good to take a break.“

She added that Minkoff and some of the other newer cast members “don’t have much to give” when it comes to drama and dirty work. “She’s too young, by the way,” Rinna said of Minkoff. “I will give Crystal the benefit of the doubt and say she’s too young.”

In a separate interview with E! News, Rinna joked that RHOBH will be missing “everything” without her, then added, “The girls are gonna be fine.”

