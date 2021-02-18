RHONJ Cast Slams Costar Jackie Goldschneider

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiered Wednesday, February 17 and immediately hinted at a season full of drama. Cast member Jackie Goldschneider hosted a birthday party for her husband Evan Goldschneider on the season premiere. During the party, fellow cast member Teresa Giudice told multiple people that she heard a rumor Evan Goldschneider was cheating on his wife.

The two sat down at costar Margaret Josephs’ home to discuss the rumor. Goldschneider asked Giudice to admit that it was a false, baseless rumor, and Giudice wouldn’t reveal the source of the rumor. Goldschneider then alleged that Giudice’s, Gia Giudice, daughter does cocaine, which sparked a strong reaction from Giudice.

“You know what, I heard a rumor that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties,” Goldschneider told Giudice during the premiere. “I heard it, I don’t know where I heard it from, but I heard it from somebody.” In response, Giudice calls her a f***ing b****. Goldschneider continues, “It’s the same thing, so how is that not the same thing?” Giudice then stormed out of the room calling her a, “f***ing c***.”

The RHONJ Cast Members Have Spoken Out About the Accusations

The episode abruptly ended, but now, the RHONJ cast members are discussing what they thought of both Goldschneider and Giudice’s comments. “I think that it was terrible to bring in [Gia],” RHONJ cast member told Us Weekly after the episode aired. “It’s one thing when we’re talking about us, it’s another thing when we bring kids in. I never want to bring [up] a child — even if they’re 18, whatever, however old they are. I mean, I know Gia is 20 now. It doesn’t matter. All of our kids to me are always off-limits.”

Giudice’s close friend and costar Jennifer Aydin also chimed in saying, “First of all, she didn’t even say like, ‘How would you feel if I had said [this about Gia]?’ It wasn’t even articulated in that way. It was a statement. And even though I know what her intention was, saying that about someone’s child —an innocent child that really has nothing to do with this No. 1 — [and] No. 2, let’s not forget that Jackie came for Teresa’s husband on more than one occasion.”

Aydin also tweeted after the episode, “That was never a rumor she heard! She made it up out of no where to prove a point-which was an epic fail!”

Goldschneider’s bff Margaret Josephs explained to Us Weekly, “I think when anybody brings up your child, you automatically go on autopilot. I understand why [Jackie] was just like, ‘Who else was I going to bring up?’ … Obviously, in hindsight, it wasn’t the best analogy and you can’t really bring up people’s children. Jackie’s an attorney and she argues like an attorney and it just went South.”

Goldschneider Has Broken Her Silence

It’s disgusting. That’s my tweet. Just disgusting. Grow up. — Jackie Goldschneider (@JGSchneid) February 18, 2021

Shortly after the episode aired, Goldschneider shared her rationale on the allegations against Gia Giudice. “My analogy about Gia was simply an analogy – there was no truth to it of course,” she tweeted after the premiere on Wednesday, February 17. “The rest of the cast understood this, which you’ll see in the coming weeks. The behavior at my husband’s birthday party is truly unfortunate – destroying a marriage and family is not entertainment.”

In regards to Giudice spreading rumors about her husband, she tweeted, “It’s disgusting. That’s my tweet. Just disgusting. Grow up.”

READ NEXT: Are Jackie Goldschneider & Husband Evan Still Together?