‘Real Housewives of New York’ Rumored to Be Put on Permanent Hiatus: Report

Instead of it being Kelly Bensimon who has to go to sleep, it might be the entire “Real Housewives of New York” franchise.

According to a new August 16, 2021 report from Radar Online, the network is considering putting “The Real Housewives of New York” on a permanent hiatus.

“There is still no confirmed date to shoot the reunion show after it being postponed twice,” a source revealed to the outlet. “First, August 5th is canceled and now the September date has been canceled too. But even more concerning, there is no date to start filming season 14 on the books and talk about putting the show on permanent hiatus.”

The source continued, “The decision about the show’s future is no longer in the hands of Bravo. After all the accusations of racism the decision has gone all the way up to the top bosses at NBC. The gear is that the show is just too controversial now. Which is why there is talk about shutting it down until things cool off. The last thing they want to do is having this show poison the entire franchise.”

So far, it seems like viewers haven’t been too pleased with this season of “The Real Housewives of New York,” as it has faced low ratings and fan backlash. There have also been rumors about a potential cast shakeup.

One ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Cast Member Said That the Rumors Surrounding the Upcoming Reunion Were ‘Ridiculous’

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, star Eboni K. Williams maintained that the reunion would still be happening, after it was reported that they had postponed filming twice, according to Page Six. Williams called the rumors and reports “ridiculous.”

“Everybody’s incentivized to make the reunion happen,” Williams told the outlet on August 16, 2021. “I’m looking very much forward to this reunion. I think my castmates are, too, because a lot of crap went down this season. And it’ll be great, I think, for everybody to be able to express how they feel, how they felt watching it back. I mean, for me as a newbie, I mean, it was a lot.”

Williams continued, “I think it’ll do us all tremendous good to sit down as grown adult women and have this big, open conversation so that everybody can, as we say in the Southern church, all hearts and minds can be clear, amen.”

Leah McSweeney Recently Praised This Season of RHONY

Even though this season of “The Real Housewives of New York” hasn’t been a fan favorite, Leah McSweeney recently said that it’s actually “the most interesting.”

“I still think of all the [Real Housewives] franchises that are airing right now, our show is still the most interesting in dynamic,” McSweeney recently said while appearing on Betches’ Mention It All Podcast. “Yes, I said it, I don’t give a s***. I’m sorry that we don’t have some giant scandal, no one robbed anybody…We are talking about hard s*** and if everyone is like ‘I want an escape,’ then just turn [the show] off and leave us alone.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

