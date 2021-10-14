PHOTOS: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Sutton Stracke Finally Reveals $5.35 Million Home

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke has finally revealed the photos of her $5.35 million home renovation.

During part one of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” four-part reunion, Stracke revealed she had finally moved out of Kyle Richards rental property and into her newly renovated home.

The images of the home, featuring her closet, kitchen, and living room were aired on the show and later shared on Bravo’s website for those who might have missed the original airing.

“We moved in last week,” Sutton told Andy Cohen during the reunion. “It feels amazing. Every morning I wake up and I’m like, this is amazing. It’s so great. I’m so happy.”

August 24 Instagram post, Stracke had shared a photo of the move-in day with boxes stacked inside the home.

“Let the real unpacking begin,” she wrote.

Sutton Stracke Paid $20,000 a Month to Rent Kyle Richards Bel Air Home

One of Stracke’s storylines from Season 11 featured her living in her co-star’s former home in Bel Air.

We learned on Season 11 that Richards allowed Stracke to move in for a whopping $20,000 a month while the renovations for her newly purchased home were happening.

“While Sutton’s waiting for her house to be ready, I’m just, like, counting the rent,” Richards said during the season.

“I was actually so happy to have her there,” Richards said at the reunion. “She was a great tenant, although she did almost burn my house down.”

The two began laughing and Richards showed a photo of the fireplace hearth charred, which Richards shared at the reunion Bravo later shared on their website.

“It is not my fault,” Stracke laughed. “I just turned the fireplace on.”

The pair joked about going to court for repairs since Richards didn’t ask for a security deposit.

Sutton Stracke’s New Home Is a Sign of Her New “Independence”

On the September 8 episode of RHOBH Stracke explained why this home was so important to her.

“I personally was kind of a shell of a person after my divorce was announced, and ended up at the finish line with a new house and a new Bentley and great friends and living my best life,” she said. “This house kind of represents my independence as a single woman. I think that this is just so symbolic to me.”

Stracke divorced Christian Stracke after 16 years of marriage and three children together. She had previously said she was blindsided by the divorce.

“I had a birthday party, a dinner, and he came,” Stracke said during season 10 of RHOBH as reported by Reality Tea. “I had no idea he filed and then the next day, he called me. He was flying to Florida and he said, ‘You need to get an attorney.'”

According to Bravo Bone Collector, as reported by Niki Swift, Stracke was not left empty-handed in the divorce and walked away with “$300,000 in spousal support each month, $1,235,000 in cash, the couple’s Los Angeles home, their Augusta home, and an apartment in Venice, Italy.” She also kept “vehicles, a Vespa, partial ownership of two minor league baseball teams, a 44 percent stake in a lumber company, countless investment shares, and the AMEX reward points.”

