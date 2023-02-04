Surprise ‘Real Housewives’ Wedding to Air on Television

The finale of the seventh season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” is going to feature a special surprise. According to People magazine, Robyn Dixon and her on-again beau Juan Dixon tied the knot — and their wedding is going to be featured on the show.

People reported that the footage from the nuptials was recorded after RHOP wrapped and will be edited into the show’s finale — and Robyn Dixon’s RHOP stars won’t be featured.

The Dixons finalized their divorce in 2012, according to BET, but ended up rekindling their romance seven years later. Juan Dixon re-proposed to Robyn Dixon in 2019, and their engagement was featured on the season 5 RHOP finale, E! News reports.

“Sweeter the second time around! Thank you to everyone who loved, supported, rooted and prayed for Juan and I. We truly appreciate all of the love and congratulatory wishes as we embark on #DixonsPartDeux,” Robyn Dixon captioned an Instagram post on December 16, 2019.

Now, the Dixons are officially husband and wife once more.

Here’s what you need to know:

Robyn Dixon Wasn’t Sure if She Wanted a Big Wedding

In January 2022, Robyn Dixon spoke with BET about her wedding.

“I’ve kind of shifted the type and scope of wedding that I want. I really think that I could plan something. It’s going to be small in scale to the point where I could plan it in a few weeks,” she said at the time. Although she had originally wanted a destination wedding, Robyn Dixon said that she and her man were “trying to be smart” when it came to the money they’d spend on their second go-around.

“We just moved into a new house, we’re furnishing the house, and I’m probably going to be sending both of my kids to private school next year. We’re trying to be smart and not really spend a ton of money on what we don’t really need to. When you go through what I’ve been through financially, you don’t ever want to be back there,” she explained.

About seven months later, Robyn Dixon obtained a marriage license at the Howard County Clerk’s Office in Maryland. People magazine reported that the marriage license was valid through February 2023, suggesting the Dixons would tie the knot sooner rather than later.

On a previous episode of RHOP, Robyn Dixon told her co-stars that she and Juan Dixon were planning on keeping their wedding super intimate and very private. “We’re not telling anyone,” she said, according to People.

Robyn Dixon Previously Revealed How She & Juan Dixon Found Their Way Back to One Another

In April 2022, Robyn Dixon and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania sat down together for an interview that was featured on Bravo’s “Daily Dish.” During that interview, Robyn Dixon opened up about rekindling her romance and giving her relationship another go after divorce.

During the conversation, Robyn Dixon said she and Juan Dixon really ended up bonding over the “negativity” that came out of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

“It’s like, you want to have each other’s back. You want to speak up for that person. When you see how cold the world is out there, you’re like, you know, let me be with the one that I know has my back regardless,” she said.

