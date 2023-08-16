Popular TV Host Says He’s Ready to Be the 1st Gay Male Real Housewife

Ross Mathews has a pitch for Bravo. The TV host opened up in an August 2023 interview to reveal that he’d be down for joining “The Real Housewives” franchise – as a lead. And he totally fits the bill, as he’s already gotten into a bit of a feud with a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” veteran.

Ross Mathews Told Bravo to Make Him an Offer

Mathews, 43, already has an impressive television resume. After starting out as an intern on “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno,” he has appeared on a long list of shows including “Celebrity Big Brother,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” where he serves as a judge, and “The Drew Barrymore Show” as a co-host. He’s also been a correspondent and co-host on the E! Network and more.

But on the August 15, 2023 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast, Mathews talked reality TV and admitted, “I never wanted to be on a reality show because I, you know, I have a skill set. I’m a broadcaster. “

He admitted that he “had” to do “Celebrity Big Brother” because he’s such a superfan of the show. Mathews landed as the runner-up on the first season of the CBS spinoff in 2018.

While speaking with Yontef, Mathews said he knows a lot of the Real Housewives stars, but that he feels “bad” when he sees them doing something “crazy” because they have to have a storyline.

“So I was like, you know what? You go to work, I’ll see you at dinner, but I’m not gonna watch your show,” he said.

Still, when Yontef asked him if he would ever want to be the first gay male Housewife, he responded, “Make an offer. That’s what I say. Tell them make an offer and we’ll go from there!”

“Yeah, let’s discuss. I’m open for negotiations,” Mathews added.

While he admitted he had never thought about the idea before now, he added, “I would entertain any offer. Hello? You know, I’m a freelancer now in, in show business for almost 21 years. So you, you look at every offer that comes in and see if you wanna do.”

Ross Mathews Revealed He Had a Little Feud With an RHOBH Star

When Mathews was in the “Celebrity Big Brother” house he was close friends with former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville. He told Yontef that Glanville is “a really good human being” and ultimately forgave him for choosing Marissa Jaret Winokur over her for the “Celebrity Big Brother” final two.

“We’re still friends,” Mathews said of him and Glanville, but added, “She wasn’t happy about what I wrote about her in the book [“Name Drop”] though. Even though I called her ahead of time and asked her if I could write it, she said yes.”

Mathews revealed that after he found out Glanville wasn’t “thrilled” with what he had written about her, she told him she felt it was “harsher than it needed to be.”

In 2020, Glanville told the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast that she was not happy with Mathews’ loose lips – or his “Big Brother” moves. “F*** him!” she said of Mathews. “Okay, he’s stupid. …I should have been second place on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ but he f***ed me over!”

She added that Mathews did call her to ask if it was okay to write about her in his book, but that she was “fuzzy” on the incident that he wanted to reference because it had taken place 10 years earlier.

“And apparently what he wrote was not that nice. I don’t remember all of it,” she told Pellegrino. “He needed me to sell that book,” she added.

Glanville later said, “I do like Ross. However, I feel like, do we know the real Ross?”

