Sai De Silva Addresses Jessel Taank’s Claim She Was Behaving Like ‘a Mean Girl’

“Real Housewives of New York City” personality Sai De Silva addressed a comment made by her co-star, Jessel Taank, in season 14, episode 13, which premieres on October 8. In a sneak peek of the upcoming RHONY episode, Taank stated that she was “so over this mean girl s***” during an argument about her husband, Pavit Randhawa’s Vietnam trip with De Silva. When De Silva replied, “No one is being a mean girl,” Taank repeatedly stated, “You are.”

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in October 2023, De Silva suggested she did not appreciate Taank’s assertion she was behaving like “a mean girl,” and stated that she is “definitely not a mean girl.” The mother of two also explained that she values being upfront about her beliefs, which some individuals may have mistaken for meanness.

“I think that there should not be any confusion to being honest, slash mean. I think when people hear honesty, it really does hurt their feelings at the end of the day, and it could come off in a way where I am being mean, but I’m definitely not a mean girl. Not one bit. I’m just a very honest person,” stated the fashion influencer.

De Silva also stated she stands behind her reactions toward Taank.

“I lived it, so what people are seeing, is not necessarily all of what they know,” stated the New York native.

In addition, De Silva asserted that she is “a girl’s girl,” which is something Taank is aware of “at the end of the day.”

The 42-year-old made similar comments about her behavior during a September 2023 appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, alongside her co-star Ubah Hassan. She stated that while she does not believe she is “a very sensitive person,” she “love[s] [her] friends at the end of the day.”

“I am a girl’s girl. Always, always,” said De Silva.

Jessel Taank Spoke About Her Relationship With Sai De Silva

Taank discussed her problems with De Silva in an October 2023 episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. She referenced that De Silva suggested she was skeptical about information she gave regarding her background during the cast trip to the Caribbean. Taank also noted she got upset during a lunch date with De Silva in RHONY season 14, episode 12. During the lunch, Taank mentioned that De Silva’s mother had suffered from alcoholism until her passing. The London native told the fashion influencer that her late uncle was also an alcoholic. In the episode, De Silva asserted that their “stories are completely different” before leaving the restaurant. In a confessional interview, De Silva explained that she was frustrated by Taank because she did not “want to talk about [her] mom again and [she did not] want to talk about the reason why that [Taank is] only spilling this is because of [her] mom.”

In the Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast interview, Taank shared she did not expect to have an intense conversation with De Silva while they were having lunch. She also suggested she did not intend to compare her uncle’s passing to De Silva’s situation with her late mother. The mother of two stated, however, that her uncle had “such a big impact in [her] life” and was “one of [her] favorite people growing up.”

“When [De Silva] was telling the story [about her mother], I was like, ‘Oh wow, I would love to share something similar that I went through. I just felt like for Sai, she isn’t someone that is emotional, right? So I was like, ‘I would love to just sit with her and have, like, a real conversation and get to know her a little bit better. The intention was completely positive and pure on my end,” explained Taank.

She noted, however, that she was unaware De Silva felt uncomfortable speaking about her mother.

“I think the situation with her mum was really, like, it was something she did not want brought up, full-stop. And I didn’t know that at the time,” stated the publicist.

Ubah Hassan Discussed Her Castmates Behavior Toward Jessel Taank

In an August 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hassan shared she did not like when her castmates continually asked questions about Taank during their cast trip. She stated that she believed her co-stars should have accepted the publicist’s answers about her background.

“A lot of time, the girls will ask a question to Jessel, and Jessel will answer it, but then they would not be satisfied with the answer. So it was very tough to watch, to be a part of, because, like, if you don’t believe someone’s answers, then why are you asking? Because there’s no point, right?” stated the model.