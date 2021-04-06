Scheana Shay Reignites Feud With Brandi Glanville

The Bravo world is a small world. Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville have never exactly gotten along. Back when Glanville was married to actor Eddie Cibrian, he had an affair with Shay.

Damn girl. Been there, done that. I empathize w you. 🥺 Txt me if you need a good dentist rec! https://t.co/i7gdMxsn77 — 🏳️‍🌈Scheana (@scheana) March 31, 2021

Glanville and Cibrian divorced in 2010, and he married his other mistress, LeAnn Rimes, in 2011. Shortly after the divorce, Glanville starred on RHOBH. She quickly befriended Lisa Vanderpump, and as all Bravo fans know, Vanderpump owns the popular Los Angeles restaurant SUR.

Shay has been a SURver with Vanderpump for years, so when it came time for the two to meet, it was less than pleasant. The two eventually sat down and discussed what went down, but it seems like they may not be best friends anytime soon.

Early in the Vanderpump Rules franchise, Shay and her fellow SURvers helped cater a party at RHOBH star Kyle Richard’s home. Prior to the party, Shay had to get surgery for her teeth after she broke both of her front teeth. Glanville noticed and asked if her teeth were, “gray.”

But now, Shay has the last laugh. Glanville tweeted, “My front tooth literally just broke in half,” on March 31. Shay couldn’t resist the opportunity, so she retweeted the tweet and added the caption, “Damn girl. Been there, done that. I empathize w you. Txt me if you need a good dentist rec!”

Both Stars Have Tweeted About the Affair in the Past

Thank you. He wrecked his own home. I was a single 21 year old who met a cute actor in LA https://t.co/RTEQWsmmRk — 🏳️‍🌈Scheana (@scheana) January 17, 2020

As RHOBH fans know, Glanville is not one to keep her thoughts to herself. The 48-year-old mom of two originally tweeted in 2013, “I really wish a certain pare shapes bugged eyed “COCK” tail waitress would stop riding my coat tails.”

More than seven years later, the affair still comes up every now and then. A fan tweeted at Shay in 2020, “It takes two to tango people!! Stop acting like Scheana forced Eddie to anything, HIS choice to CHEAT on HIS wife!!” Shay retweeted the tweet and added the caption, “Thank you. He wrecked his own home. I was a single 21 year old who met a cute actor in LA.”

Glanville Recently Opened up About Shay’s Involvement in Her Marriage

The feud may not be totally resolved, but luckily both parties have moved on. Shay will welcome her baby girl any day now with her boyfriend Brock Davies. And Glanville has also reflected on the whole experience.

“Going through the divorce and Scheana was one of the people that slept with my ex-husband… Listen, I’m over it but certain things trigger me and I get PTSD and it happens,” she said on an episode of the RHOBH After Show in 2019. “But I sat down with Scheana and it was hard. When I found out about her, she saved me because I left him.”

Glanville and Cibrian continue to co-parent their two sons, Jake and Mason. The two even celebrated a milestone when they spent Easter together, along with Rimes. Glanville posted a series of photos on Instagram, including a selfie of the whole bunch. “Happy Easter Everyone,” she captioned the photo.

