Sharon Stone Explains Why She Applauded Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH Exit

Sharon Stone explained her reaction to Lisa Rinna’s departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after eight seasons.

In a comment to a January 2023 social media post about Rinna’s exit from the Bravo reality show, the “Basic Instinct” actress posted a series of “applauding” emoji. Some fans thought the comment was a celebratory diss aimed at Rinna and others begged Stone to take Rinna’s place on the RHOBH cast next season, according to Metro.

But Stone clarified things on her Instagram story on January 21, 2023. “Just to be clear,” she wrote. “I [heart] Lisa Rinna, she is my friend, and the only Housewife I know and LOVE, and the only reason I’m clapping is I can see more of her.”

Rinna also reposted Stone’s explanation on her own Instagram story.

Fans Reacted to Sharon Stone’s Explanation

After Stone posted her explanation for her happy response to Rinna’s RHOBH exit, fans took to social media to react – and many of them weren’t buying it.

“That makes no sense lmao. They only film 4 months out of the year,” one commenter wrote of the RHOBH cast. “Not buying it and also this makes me like Sharon Stone less,” another agreed.

“Ms. Stone your ‘clarification’ came too late. We know what you meant,” another commenter wrote.

Others pointed out that Stone does know other stars from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” franchise.

“Not Sharon Stone saying this as if Dorit [Kemsley] didn’t say Sharon came knocking on her door asking her to join homeless not toothless charity,” one commenter wrote.

“Only one she knows, huh….what about Homeless not Teethless and Dorit????” another asked.

After one commenter wrote,“ Dorit said Sharon Stone invited her to join that charity… but she only knows one,” another replied, “I came looking for this comment. According to Dorit Sharon Stone used to be her neighbor and asked her to be on the board of Homeless Not Toothless!”

Sharon Stone is Friendly With Lisa Vanderpump & Dorit Kemsley

Stone does know Rinna’s former co-star and used to be her neighbor. On the August 10, 2022 RHOBH episode, “Shameless Not Ruthless,” Dorit Kemsley revealed that it was Stone who got her involved in Homeless Not Toothless, a charity focused on dental care for those in need.

“Sharon Stone and I used to be neighbors,” Kemsley explained. “When she got involved with Homeless Not Toothless, she knocked on my door and said, ‘This is a great charity. You should really look into it.’ And so I did. It was a charity that didn’t have a lot of attention and so I felt like I could do something to bring even more awareness.”

In November 2022, Kemsley posted to Instagram with an update on her involvement in the charity, writing, “I’m proud to serve as a Homeless Not Toothless board member alongside @sharonstone and @williamhmacy.”

And Kemsley isn’t the only RHOBH veteran Stone has crossed paths with. According to Page Six, in 2019, the Oscar-nominated star was photographed at a salon getting her nails done with OG Housewife Lisa Vanderpump. The outlet noted that while Stone and Vanderpump didn’t arrive at the salon together, they chatted throughout their mani/pedis and were quite friendly.

Vanderpump’s reaction to Rinna’s RHOBH exit was a lot different than Stone’s. Instead of supportive clapping emoji, Vanderpump tweeted the phrase “Ding Dong,” in reference to the famous “Wizard of Oz” line about the end of the Wicked Witch’s reign.

