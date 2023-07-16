Erika Jayne Speaks on the Future of Kyle Richards’ Marriage

Erika Jayne is saying her piece. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star recently sat down with Billboard to discuss her upcoming “Bet it All on Blonde” Las Vegas residency/ While there the singer and television personality was not able to get out without addressing the “elephant in the room”, her co-star Kyle Richards marriage troubles (and reported separation) with husband Mauricio Umansky.

Ahead of the full interview’s release, Billboard shared a clip of Jayne addressing the alleged split on their social media pages on July 14. See what Jayne has to say below.

Erika Jayne Weighs in on Kyle Richards’ Marriage

“They’re not [splitting],” Jayne confirmed to Billboard of Richards and Umansky, despite an unnamed source telling People magazine in a July 3 article, “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

“I’m going to let Kyle really explain but they’re not splitting. They have had a very hard time, they’ve acknowledged that. And I think it’s best that she, throughout the season, tells her own story,” Jayne went on to say.

The reality star then compared Richards and Umansky’s troubles to her own televised relationship issues, which began when Jayne filed for divorce from her estranged husband Tom Girardi in November 2020, one month before the couple was named in an embezzlement lawsuit for allegedly withholding money from the families of the victims of a plane crash. Viewers have seen Jayne’s legal issues play out on camera – including her wins and losses – for multiple seasons now.

“I remember when I was going through my divorce-slash-disaster scandal, there were a lot of people speaking that really didn’t know what I was going through,” Jayne said, comparing her divorce to Richards’ current troubles, “And they filled in the blanks, and I don’t want to do that for her. I just know that it’s been very hard, and you’ll get to see that, and she will be able to explain herself, and that’s where I’d like to leave that.”

How Has Kyle Richards Addressed Her Marital Troubles?

On July 4, one day after the “separation” reports broke, Richards and Umansky shared a joint statement on their Instagram pages, saying that “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue”, however as Jayne said the pair also confirmed that they have had “the most challenging [year] of our marriage” and asked fans and followers, despite knowing that they are in the public eye, for privacy while they worked through their issues.

Soon after this statement, Richards began posting more photos of her husband on her Instagram page (after fans had noticed his relative absence from her page over the last few months, which started the speculation that their marriage may be in trouble). After one fan commented on one such photo, “We love ‘damage control’ Kyle 😂💖,” Richards was quick to respond, telling the fan, “If y’all like to read into every little crumb, read into this is” alongside a middle finger emoji.

