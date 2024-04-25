Lisa Vanderpump Participated in an ‘Investigation’ Into Andy Cohen’s Behavior

Former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump has worked closely with Bravo, and Andy Cohen in particular, for over a decade. The restaurateur appeared on the April 23 episode of “The Talk” and opened up about her relationship with Cohen and weighed in on some of the recent headlines surrounding his place at the network.

When co-host Natalie Morales asked, “There have been allegations and lawsuits filed against Bravo boss Andy Cohen, how do you stand with what you’ve heard and with Andy particularly? And there have even been rumors that he may even been negotiating stepping down?” Vanderpump was quick to come to her friend’s defense.

Lisa Vanderpump Weighs in on Andy Cohen’s Future With Bravo

“Well I hope [he doesn’t leave Bravo]. I really do, because you know I’ve had a very close relationship with Andy over the years — in fact I was subject to an in-depth investigation while I was in London, I’ve just been in London for two months doing a show with Gordon Ramsey,” Vanderpump shared.

The “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer went on to explain what she shared with the network during their investigation, and why she made it a priority to participate in it. She added, “But I said I really need to talk to these people because Andy and I have always had a very playful relationship. I think I’ve been one of few people that have done ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on their own for many years and had a kind of connected relationship. And he’s playful, he’s inappropriately naughty like I am too. I mean, that’s what Bravo is a lot of the time. But it’s innocuous. He’s a gay man that we have a lot of fun with. So am I on his side? Damn right I’m on his side.”

Vanderpump went on to point out, “It’s strange that a lot of these allegations seem to come from people that are no longer working for Bravo.” The allegations in question stem from a lawsuit filed by former RHONY star Leah McSweeney. The suit alleges that Cohen, among other producers on the show, coerced McSweeney into breaking her sobriety to drink on camera. Her suit also claimed that Cohen used cocaine and used drugs with other Bravolebrities. Cohen, through a representative, has denied these claims.

“When it comes to drug allegations, a thousand percent I would know, and no way does it ever happen,” Vanderpump added. She has previously spoken out about McSweeney’s claims, calling them “bulls***.”

Lisa Vanderpump Has New Shows Outside of Bravo

Although she has a close relationship with Cohen (and Bravo, having pitched her first ever series to the network in “Vanderpump Rules”), Vanderpump is spreading her wings and taking on television projects at other television networks.

The one-season “Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump” aired on E! in 2021, seeing Vanderpump host different famous friends for dinner parties at her Beverly Hills home. Now, Vanderpump has two projects away from Bravo, with “Vanderpump Villa” airing on Hulu and season 2 of “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” premiering on Fox on May 22.

