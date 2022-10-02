Former Housewife Weighs in on Missing Kathy Hilton Footage

A former “Real Housewives of Dallas” star has given her insight on to why there’s no footage of the Kathy Hilton drama.

RHOD’s Stephanie Hollman Says ‘It Is Def Possible That There Is No Proof of What Happened’ With Lisa Rinna & Kathy Hilton

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans are skeptical about Lisa Rinna’s account of the drama with Hilton and have wondered if it’s as serious as Rinna says, why there’s no footage.

While doing a Q & A on her Instagram Stories Stephanie Hollman gave a bit of behind-the-scenes insight into filming the show and explains how that could have happened.

“It’s interesting and a little complicated from someone who has bee on the other side,” she wrote. “Our first three seasons when we were done filming cameras when done and we had time to ourselves at the end of the night. Our last reason of filming someone from production stayed with us the entire night until we all went to sleep. This was so they didn’t miss any drama since so much happens after cameras go down.”

She went on to explain, “Usually there are cameras set up in transportation vehicle’s, so I assume that they took an Uber home. Season one there was drama after hours between LeeAnne and Marie and cameras were down. The only reason Bravo had the audio was because Cary Deuber recorded it on her iPhone. So it is def possible that there is no proof of what happened.”

Lisa Rinna Revealed What Kathy Hilton Said During Her ‘Psychotic Break’ in Aspen

During a cast trip to Aspen Lisa Rinna sent several text messages to Kyle Richards explaining that while she and Kathy Hilton were on their way back to the house, Hilton had a “psychotic break.”

That moment was not captured by Bravo cameras, but Rinna has explained at least her side of the story.

Rinna says that Hilton said Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke are “pieces of s***” who should be “f****** fired” from the show. She also says Hilton called Dorit Kemsley a “stupid, useless idiot” and that she threatened her sister Kyle Richards.

“I have big deals over at NBC, everyone is protecting me and I will f****** ruin Kyle,” Rinna said on the show.

On the latest episode Rinna, Kyle and Hilton all sat down to hash out the alleged incident.

“It’s very upsetting to me,” Hilton said on the show. “So, I’m sorry. And I don’t behave this way. And people that have known me for 30 years, I don’t have problems with people.”

Rinna wasn’t buying Hilton’s apology.

“I’m sorry, Kathy. You’re not going to get away with it with me. You’re not going to get away with it,” Rinna said on the show. “You can have your tears, you can do what you’re going to do. But you did what you did and you’re not going to just gaslight and manipulate me right now.”

“I’m not proud of it, OK? And I said things I don’t mean. That’s all I can say,” Hilton said on the show. “Lisa, I apologize to you. I appreciate our conversation.”

