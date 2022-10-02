SEE IT: Real Housewives Star Unveils New Look

A star of “Real Housewives of Orange County” has revealed a new look on her Instagram.

On October 1, 2022, Gina Kirschenheiter revealed that she had gone from blonde to brunette.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gina Kirschenheiter Reveals New Hair Color & Smaller Frame: ‘Let’s See Who Has More Fun’

Kirschenheiter shared two photos of her new hair.

“let’s see who has more fun #blondes #brunettes,” she captioned the photos.

Fans took to Instagram to praise her for the look, and many also thought she looked like she was losing weight.

“Looking fit and happy!” a fan wrote.

Someone else said, “Wow looks amazing girl!!”

“So different, didn’t recognize you at first,” someone else said.

“Girlllllll you can pull off BOTH!! Gorgeous!” a fan wrote.

“OMG, that hair color is amazing on you!! That’s definitely your color!!!” another fan said.

“Stunning , this really really suits you Gina,” someone commented.

“Omg you look absolutely insane and so different with brunette colour @ginakirschenheiter didn’t recognise you,” someone wrote. “You look absolutely beautiful & stunning. You definitely suit brunette.”

“How is everyone getting so skinny?” a fan asked.

“U look amazing!! Love your hair this color!!! U got so skinny!!” another said.

“Wow, didn’t recognize you! You look amazing!” someone said.

In her Instagram Story she shared the same photo but tagged BELLAMI Hair, which is, according to their Instagram, the “World’s Largest Hair Extension Brand + Wigs, Hot Tools, & Hair Care” leading fans to wonder if the new hair was just a wig or extensions.

“I like your real hair not with extensions it looks fake but I like it blonde or brown,” someone pointed out.

“$600.00 for the wig?!! Wowza,” a fan commented.

Someone wrote, “I’m hoping it’s a wig. I feel the brown makes you look a bit older. Sorry. And it’s just too much hair for your slight frame.”

“Extensions? Your hair couldn’t have grown that long in such little time…” someone asked.

Gina Kirschenheiter Went After Kelly Dodd Following the Former Housewife’s Slight

On September 23, Kirschenheiter posted a TikTok ripping a former co-star, Kelly Dodd.

“Let’s put the trolls back under the bridge where they belong #shade #standuptobullies,” she wrote on the video.

Prior to the video’s release, Dodd took aim at her during an interview.

“Her boyfriend is a dud. Her house is a dud. She doesn’t have multiple houses,” Dodd said on Up and Adam! on September 19. “She’s trying to do some fake skincare line, which is bulls–t. She dresses like crap. Her posture is horrible. Like nobody wants to watch that. She doesn’t really have a good body. There is nothing to her that you would want to aspire to.”

Kirschenheiter must have heard what Dodd said and replied to her in the video.

“I mean, honestly, it’s like damn, this troll f****** hates me,” she said in the video. “It’s like, it’s not embarrassing for me — it’s really embarrassing for you!”

She continued saying, “And I’m having this, like, vision, it’s like Linda Blair s—t. There’s just, like, diarrhea, spinning out your face … everywhere you go, girlfriend. So, good for you. You smell like s***.”

Kirschenheiter and Dodd appeared on RHOC seasons 13, 14, and 15 before Dodd was fired in 2020.

