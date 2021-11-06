Sutton Stracke Claims She Hired Security to Protect Her From Erika Jayne

Sutton Stracke is putting it all out on the table.

During the final part of the season 11 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, which aired on November 4, 2021, Stracke revealed that she hired full-time security for a week after Erika Girardi threatened her during Kathy Hilton’s dinner party. During the dinner, Girardi had told Stracke, “If you ever call me a liar again, I’m coming for you,” which seemed to scare Stracke.

“For a week, I did,” Stracke said about her hired security during the reunion. “I don’t know what she’s going to do.” Stracke then turned to Girardi, telling her, “You said you were going to come after me and my family.”

During the reunion, Girardi hit back at Stracke, telling her, “You came after me and my family, so you can get pushed right back on.”

Throughout season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Stracke and Girardi butted heads over Girardi’s ongoing legal issues. Stracke was one of the only cast members to question what was happening to Girardi, as her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is currently being accused of embezzling money from his clients in multiple lawsuits.

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in production.

Stracke Said That She Felt ‘Threatened’ by Girardi

During an October 2021 interview with Page Six, Stracke admitted that she did feel “threatened” by Girardi during filming, especially during Hilton’s dinner party.

“I did feel threatened,” Stracke revealed to the outlet at the time. “That night I did, yes. I didn’t know what that meant. No one’s ever threatened me like that. I don’t go to dinner parties with people like this that threaten [others]. I found it [to be] very odd behavior.”

Stracke continued, “Walking into the dinner, I knew it was going to be tense. But I didn’t quite expect that reaction.”

And, even though the two may not be the best of friends currently, Stracke maintains that she is able to move forward with Girardi if her costar is open to it. “I’m a very forgiving person and I always have been. It’s the way I was raised, and I think it’s good for you to be forgiving,” Stracke told Page Six. “All of us should always live in that space. That’s the only way [to move forward]. That’s what I can say.”

Stracke Almost Quit the Show After Her Altercation With Girardi

After Stracke’s blowout fight with Girardi at Hilton’s dinner party, she alleged that she almost quit “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but ultimately, it was the producers who convinced her to stay.

“Yeah, I did [think of quitting] and not because of the show, it was just because of the threat, and I didn’t like it at all,” Stracke said during an October 1, 2021, episode of Us Weekly’s Getting Real with the Housewives podcast. “It took it to a level that I wasn’t comfortable with, but we have such a great production team and also I’ve got great friends on that show, and they just were like, ‘Come on.’ So, they lifted me up pretty quickly.”

Stracke continued, explaining why she had questioned Girardi in the first place. “There were just a few things that I was like, ‘Look, this is what I’ve heard.’ And so I was just bringing that up as a point,” Stracke said. “I don’t need to be vindicated at all. That’s not my nature. I don’t need to be proven right. I was just stating facts.”

