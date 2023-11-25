Sutton Stracke Shares Which RHOBH Star ‘Turns It On’ Most for the Camera

Sutton Stracke shared some of the behind-the-scenes secrets of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and admitted that all the cast members play up to the cameras to a certain extent.

“We all turn it on for the camera, so you kind of become a bigger version of yourself,” Stracke told Us Weekly. However, she pointed the finger at one cast member in particular as she said Erika Jayne “turns it on” most of all the RHOBH ladies. “I think Erika [Jayne] might bring it out the most because she’s kind of a quiet person.”

While Stracke found herself at the center of a lot of drama involving her co-stars, she said she didn’t think she caused the most drama out of all of them. “If you ask my castmates who causes the most drama, they would say me,” she told the publication. “But I don’t think that’s true and I don’t think it’s fair. I think we all cause the most drama.”

Sutton Stracke Addressed the Alcohol Consumption on the Show & Misconceptions About Her Own Consumption

Stracke also addressed behind-the-scenes details about the drama on the show, especially the consumption of alcohol. While she recently hit back at Teddi Mellencamp over the latter’s insinuation that she was an alcoholic, she said she can often sip just one drink slowly through the night. Mellencamp commented on “Watch What Happens Live” that Stracke “has vodka in her purse 24/7,” Page Six reported.

“Sometimes I’m just drinking hot water with lemon and honey,” she told the publication. “Sometimes I’ll drink one drink and it might look like I’m drinking that drink all night … because I’m a sipper.” In fact, Stracke asserted that there were no drinking limits and Housewives weren’t pushed to drink either.

Sutton Stracke & Erika Jayne Have Been Feuding During RHOBH Season 13

Stracke’s comments about Jayne come after the RHOBH stars have clashed several times, including this season when Jayne speculated in a confessional that Stracke must be “the worst lay ever.” Afterward, Stracke told Us Weekly that she didn’t appreciate her co-stars’ comments and that she had no idea about what people were like behind closed doors.

During the cast’s trip to Las Vegas, the two women went head-to-head as Jayne told Stracke she should apologize to her choreographer Mikey Minden and his partner Davis Rahal, who was one of the Magic Mike Live dancers. “This is your chance to apologize to my friend who you said was over the top and the show was s****,” Jayne told her. Stracke replied that she never said that and told her not to put words in her mouth.

Afterward, Stracke slammed Jayne for embarrassing her on purpose and Jayne accused her of making a big deal out of the situation. Viewers will see how the rest of the season unfolds for the women but it’s clear they won’t become friends anytime soon as Jayne told Us Weekly at BravoCon that she “needed a break” from Stracke for a couple of years.

