RHOBH Star Says Cast Didn’t Miss Lisa Rinna While Filming Season 13

Lisa Rinna was gone – and forgotten- during filming for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’” upcoming season.

The Rinna Beauty founder announced her departure from the Bravo reality show in January 2023 after eight seasons, but in an August 2023 interview, her former co-star Sutton Stracke said the cast “kinda forgot” about her not being there.

Sutton Stracke Said the RHOBH Cast Members Were Too ‘Busy’ to Notice Lisa Rinna Wasn’t There

Rinna was a main cast member on RHOBH for eight years and she was embroiled in some of the biggest storylines on the show. In addition to her memorable argument in Amsterdam that ended with a wine glass toss, she spawned the Munchausen drama with ex-co-star Yolanda Hadid. She also famously confronted Denise Richards over an alleged affair with Brandi Glanville.

On her final season on the show, Rinna wreaked havoc with co-star Kathy Hilton by accusing her of trashing her sister Kyle Richards behind her back. The alleged comments by Hilton were not caught on camera.

But while Rinna was a No. 1 pot stirrer during her RHOBH heyday, Stracke said her absence didn’t affect filming for season 13. While speaking with Us Weekly in August 2023, Stracke said she “always liked Lisa for what she did” on the show, minus her final season.

“But no, we kinda forgot about it a little bit because we had so much to do,” she added of the ex-Bravo star. “We were busy. All of us had busy lives and interesting things going on, and we got to travel to Europe.”

Stracke also confirmed that she hasn’t talked to Rinna in a while. “I think we needed a break,” she said.

Stracke wasn’t the only one who said Rinna wasn’t on her mind throughout filming. On her Amazon Live on August 10, 2023, co-star Kyle Richards was asked if she felt Rinna’s absence while filming the show this season.

“We definitely did at the beginning,” she said. “But then, you know, things take off and you’re not really thinking like that.”

Lisa Rinna Said Her Former Co-Stars Co-Stars Would Need to Put in Extra ‘Work’ This Season

Rinna previously said some of the RHOBH cast members would need to step it up in her absence. In a January 2023 sitdown with Interview magazine, she called out Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais for being too “liked.”

“I think Sutton and Garcelle are going to have a tough time, because they’re going to have to show up and work,” Rinna said. “I did a lot of work. Because I’m a worker bee and I’ll just do it. …If you’re so liked, you’re not going to want to do the work. So who’s going to do the work over there? That’s my question. Who’s doing the work?”

Stracke later responded to Rinna’s diss by telling Page Six, “That’s all I do is work, so that’s funny.”

But she may have taken Rinna’s words to heart during filming for the 13th season of the Bravo reality show. During an August 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Erika Jayne teased that Stracke stirred the pot the most on the upcoming season, and that she “really” went at it with RHOBH OG Richards.

“She and Kyle really get into it, “ Erika told Today in August 2023. “And she kind of gets into it with everybody. But Kyle really.”

