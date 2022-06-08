Fans Don’t Recognize Sutton Stracke in College Throwback Pic

Sutton Stracke threw fans off with a recent throwback. The 50-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a 30-year-old pic of her and three friends to Instagram, and fans couldn’t tell which one she was.

Stracke is known for her love of couture, but back in the day she dressed more like a sorority girl — even if she wasn’t one.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sutton Stracke Posted a Pic From Her Days at Converse College in the 1990s

Stracke attended the John S. Davidson Fine Arts High School and then Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, according to Baltimore Out Loud.

In a throwback photo shared to her Instagram page, the Bravo star posed with three college classmates on the steps of a brick fronted porch.

“It’s a #fbf kinda day! #college day,” Stracke captioned the pic. She tagged the photo with Converse College, a private university in Spartanburg, South Carolina, per its website.

In the pic, Stracke put on a preppy look with a bow in her hair, a string of pearls around her neck and white Tretorn tennis shoes. Her three friends were dressed in a similar preppy style. But in the comment section, many fans were hard pressed to figure out which person was Stracke.

“Which one are you?” several different fans asked the Sutton boutique owner.

“I am not sure who Sutton is. I think it is the girl with the dark brown hair in a bob or the girl with the yellow ribbon in her hair,” another fan wrote.

“I cannot figure out which one is Sutton, Seriously,” another wrote.

Others fan noted that Tretorns and pearls were “classic sorority style” at the time, but Stracke set the record straight, writing, “No sorority here.”

Sutton Stracke Could Be Headed Back to School

According to the Daily Beast, Stracke graduated from college with a degree in political science, but she opted to pursue a career in the dance field. But Stracke revealed that she might put her degree to better use after witnessing her RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne’s legal drama unfold amid her divorce filing. The singer’s divorce from former power attorney Tom Girardi has been riddled with embezzlement lawsuits, which Stracke has been following.

After reading a bombshell Los Angeles Times article about Girardi, Stracke started asking her co-star questions about money that was put into an account for her pop star career.

“It was interesting, because I was just asking the questions I wanted to ask,” Stracke told The Daily Beast last fall. “I had no idea that people were going to be asking the exact same questions.”

In an October 2021 interview with Page Six, Stracke revealed that Erika Jayne’s drama inspired her, “I am starting to study with the Princeton Review for my LSATs that I’m going to take,” Stracke told Page Six, adding, “I got a little inspired.”

Stracke did not that she was interested in a career in law long before joining “The Real Housewives.”

“When I went to college, I wanted to go to law school,” she said. “I studied political science. That was my plan.”

The RHOBH star added that she “might miserably fail” her LSATs and not make it into law school nit that it’s something she’s “thinking about” doing.

