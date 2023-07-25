Tamra Judge Reveals Where She Stands With Heather Dubrow After Filming Season 17

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, who rejoined the show’s cast for season 17, mentioned her feud with her castmate Heather Dubrow during the July 10 episode of the “The Weekly Scoop with CJ,” hosted by CJ Sykes. The Vena CBD co-founder gave an update on her relationship with Dubrow after filming for the show’s seventeenth season wrapped. She stated that despite their ongoing issues, she holds Dubrow in high regard.

“Heather and I have gone through some bumps right now however, we — you know, I still care about her. And she’s a very smart, sweet, kind person,” said Judge.

She also stated that she “still talk[s]” to Dubrow, even though they did not get along during the production of RHOC season 17.

“We are big girls and even though, you know, we’ve gone through stuff and it gets a little heated between us, we don’t hate each other by any means,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Revealed She Was ‘in a Very Bad Place’ With Heather Dubrow at the End of Season 17

Judge discussed her complicated friendship with Dubrow while speaking to E! News in July 2023. She stated that she and the “Dubrow Diet” author “ended [RHOC season 17] in a very bad place.”

“Throughout the season, we have some little bumps, here and there. But overall, we’ve always been really good friends and then at the end of the season, I caught her in a little bit of a lie,” said Judge.

She clarified that “part of [her] kind of misses Dubrow.”

“I think Heather is a good person. She’s a good person. She’s a great mom,” stated Judge. “I just think maybe she was going through a lot in her life at that moment and you know, she was acting up a little bit.”

Tamra Judge Reacted to Heather Dubrow Saying She Felt Excluded by Her & Shannon Beador

In a July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Judge noted that Dubrow stated her “lowest point” during the cast trip to Montana was feeling excluded by Judge and Shannon Beador. Both Judge and Beador asserted that they were not trying to exclude her in season 17, episode 6.

In the Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview, Judge stated that she was confused by Dubrow’s comment. She noted that Dubrow was in her room while she and Beador were getting ready.

“I was a little bit confused about that. And when Heather said that her low was she felt like left out, it was so confusing to both me and Shannon. We looked at each other, like ‘What are you talking about?'” said Judge. “Because that night when I was curling Shannon’s hair, Heather was in our room, you saw her lying in the bed.”

While Judge did not understand Dubrow’s reaction, she acknowledged that the “Jenny” actress was hurt by the interaction.

“I mean, Heather said those were her feelings and I can’t discredit or put down her feelings if that’s the way she felt, it could be her thing because I don’t think it’s an us thing,” said Judge.

During a July 2023 interview with “New York Live,” Dubrow referenced that she felt excluded by her castmates during RHOC season 17.

“The question is did I isolate myself? Or was I isolated by the group? And that — we’re going to have to wait and see,” said Dubrow.

New episodes of RHOC air Wednesdays on Bravo.