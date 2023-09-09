RHOC Star Reacts to Tamra Judge Telling Her to ‘Stop Playing Victim’

The drama between “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and her castmate, Jennifer Pedranti, has continued. According to Reality Blurb, Judge commented on a clip from RHOC season 17, episode 11, uploaded on the Queens of Bravo Instagram page. In the brief video, Pedranti stated that she heard Shannon Beador saying that Child Protective Services would have removed Gina Kirschenheiter’s children following her 2019 DUI, if not for her help. Beador denied the claims. Judge also privately told Kirschenheiter that she believed the yoga instructor was “twisting things a little bit” because she did not remember Beador making the remark. In a confessional interview, Pedranti suggested she thinks Judge was lying about not remembering Beador making the claim about CPS. She stated that Judge “was the one explaining to [her] about Gina’s DUI” when Beador was talking about the situation at her party in San Diego.

“It’s odd to me that you have now conveniently forgot,” said the mother of five.

In the comments section of the Queens of Bravo Instagram post, Judge shared she took issue with Pedranti’s confessional interview.

“Stop playing victim jenn 🤦🏼‍♀️ ‘your friend’ leaned over to tell you ‘she got a DUI’ while shannon said CPS and didn’t even hear it. CPS was never called and I knew nothing about it 🤦🏼‍♀️,” commented the Vena CBD co-founder.

Pedranti replied to her co-star’s Instagram comment.

“Oh hey @tamrajudge 👋 you still over there doing your thing?? I’m just sitting around with nothing better to do than play ‘victim’ over here 🙄,” wrote Pedranti.

Tamra Judge & Jennifer Pedranti Spoke About the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17 Reunion

As fans are aware, Judge and Pedranti have been at odds during RHOC season 17. Throughout the show’s 17th season, Judge has accused Pedranti’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, of being unfaithful. The couple has denied the claims.

During an August 2023 appearance on former Bravo personality Jeff Lewis’ radio program, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Judge shared that she believed she and Pedranti will have heated interactions during the season 17 reunion special. She also suggested she thinks Pedranti’s sweet demeanor is a facade.

“She’s doing a very good job at playing the sweet card. Her yoga training comes in very well,” said Judge.

Pedranti also shared she would like to confront Judge about her comments regarding her relationship at the reunion during an August 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.”

“There’s so many things I want to clear up. I want to understand it, I want a reason, I want to know. I feel like I deserve it,” said the mother of five.

Jennifer Pedranti & Tamra Judge Spoke About Their Friendship

In the Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview, Pedranti mentioned that she and Judge were friends before filming season 17. The pair met when Pedranti began training at her former gym, CUT Fitness. While she revealed that she misses her relationship with Judge, she is not sure if it be possible for them to rekindle their friendship. She clarified she would be willing to accept an apology from Judge.

Judge, who rejoined the RHOC cast for season 17 after a two-year absence, suggested that her issues with Pedranti started before they became co-stars. During an April 2023 Instagram Live, Judge shared that she was unhappy when she discovered Pedranti was also joining the RHOC cast. She explained that “some things went down at CUT Fitness” between her and Pedranti.