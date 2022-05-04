Tamra Judge Says Teresa Giudice’s Fiance ‘Showed His True Colors’

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about Teresa Giudice’s fiance, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, on an April 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

While recording the April 28 episode of their podcast, Judge and Arroyave discussed “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 12, episode 13. In the episode, Giudice spoke to Margaret Josephs and explained why she was upset that the fashion designer questioned her relationship with Ruelas. As fans are aware, the mother of four alleged that Josephs spread rumors regarding her fiance’s past relationships. The 55-year-old refuted the claims but noted that she was concerned as Ruelas has abuse allegations against him. Following the conversation, Ruelas requested to leave the rooftop bar.

“Let’s go, I want to get out of here, I want to get a jet and go home, it’s just too much. It’s just too much. Like seriously, I’m done, like I don’t need this. I work hard and you never have to work a day in your life. How lucky is that. Let’s move into our 50,000 square foot house,” stated Ruelas.

Giudice ended up leaving with her fiance and reassured him he didn’t “owe anyone an explanation.” She also asserted that “everything’s fine” and she loved him.

Tamra Judge Shared That Luis Ruelas’ Behavior ‘Kind of Scared [Her] a Little Bit’

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave noted that Giudice remained calm while speaking to Josephs. Judge shared that she agreed with her podcast co-host’s assessment, but suggested she was unhappy with how Ruelas handled the situation.

“Her boyfriend, fiance, showed his true colors, which kind of scared me a little bit,” stated the former “RHOC” star.

She went on to say that Ruelas was “freaking out” at the rooftop bar. Arroyave chimed in that she “feel[s] a little bit worried for Teresa.”

“She had this look in her eyes like I have to appease him in a certain way right now or stuff is going to get really bad,” stated the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality.

Judge then shared that she understood Giudice’s behavior, as she believed she once had a similar relationship with one of her former partners.

“She reminded me a lot when I was with my ex, you have to say certain things to him to calm him down or it’s going to be h***. So I felt like [Ruelas] could possibly be a little bit controlling and she was really like ‘it’s good baby it’s good, we’re going to be fine, we’re good’ and I thought oof,” said the Vena CBD co-founder.

Margaret Josephs Spoke About Luis Ruelas’ Behavior at the Season 12 Reunion

According to People magazine, Josephs shared that she was impressed with how Ruelas acted while filming the second part of the “RHONJ” season 12 reunion special on an April 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“He spoke a lot at the reunion. I think he said some very valid things at the reunion and I was very impressed with him there,” shared the Bravo star.

