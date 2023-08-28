Taylor Armstrong Criticizes Co-Stars’ Behavior: ‘I Think It Was Really Rude’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Taylor Armstrong began starring on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” as “a friend of” during its 17th season, which premiered in June 2023. During an August 2023 E! News interview, alongside her castmate Jennifer Pedranti, Armstrong shared she has a close friendship with her co-star, Shannon Beador. The RHOBH alum referenced that Beador argued with Emily Simpson, Heather Dubrow, and Gina Kirschenheiter because of comments they made about her relationship with her now ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, throughout season 17. Armstrong stated she took issue with Simpson, Dubrow, and Kirschenheiter’s decision to inform Beador that they were not going to her party in San Diego with limited notice following a heated interaction in RHOC season 17, episode 11.

“I am extremely close to Shannon and I feel like we are a group and that we all need to support one another and when I hear that one of my friends is throwing an event, I’m showing up and supporting her. Shannon put her heart and soul into that party and I’m definitely team Shannon. And I think it was really rude,” said Armstrong.

Shannon Beador Raved About Her Friendship With Taylor Armstrong

Beador shared her appreciation for Armstrong in an April 2023 Instagram Live interview, alongside Tamra Judge. She asserted that the former RHOBH star is “one of [her] favorite people ever.” She explained that she had a particular fondness for the mother of one because she is “kind of a hot mess in the most amazing, incredible way.”

“There’s a little bit of a hot mess bond that she and I have,” continued Beador.

She stated that she “love[s] [Armstrong] to death” and asserted that “she is such a great add for the show.” Beador also shared she hoped Armstrong would eventually become a full-time RHOC cast member.

Shannon Beador & Taylor Armstrong Had Issues With Heather Dubrow During the 17th Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Both Beador and Armstrong had issues with their co-star Heather Dubrow in RHOC season 17. The former RHOBH star’s problems with Dubrow arose when the “Jenny” actress did not seem eager to join the cast of the upcoming movie, “Masterpiece,” which stars Armstrong as Shallon Craig. Dubrow also got upset with Armstrong when she discovered the RHOBH alum and Judge had a private conversation regarding her acting credits on IMDb.

Armstrong spoke about co-starring with Dubrow on RHOC during an April 2023 Entertainment Tonight. She stated that she did not expect to have problems with the mother of four because they were friendly before she became an RHOC star.

“I had known Heather prior, just socially, and always had a nice hi/bye kind of relationship with her. So, I was really surprised, of all the people that I thought it would have friction with, I never saw that coming. And it kind of comes out of nowhere,” said Armstrong.

Meanwhile, Beador has stated she took issue with Dubrow for remarks she made about her relationship with Janssen. Dubrow has denied Beador’s claims that she repeated information about her and her ex-boyfriend. The “Seven Year Stitch” host gave an update on her relationship with Beador in an August 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She stated she does not believe her castmate wants to rekindle their friendship following their season 17 feud.

“I don’t think she’s interested and I have tried so many times at this point and she’s still out there saying the same narrative that, you know, everything is my fault,” said Dubrow.

In the same Us Weekly interview, Dubrow mentioned Armstrong and Judge’s comments regarding her acting career. According to the 54-year-old, other actors reached out to her to let her know that they thought her co-stars’ comments about her IMDb page were rude.