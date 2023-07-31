Jennifer Pedranti Reacts to Tamra Judge’s WWHL Claims About Her Relationship

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Jennifer Pedranti addressed her issues with her castmate, Tamra Judge, in the July 28 episode of Hollywood Life’s “Pay Attention, Puh-Lease!” podcast, as reported by Hollywood Life. While recording the “Pay Attention, Puh-Lease!” episode, Pedranti, who joined RHOC in its seventeenth season, reacted to the comments Judge made about her and her relationship with her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, during her July 27 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” In the “Watch What Happens Live” interview, Judge referenced her claim that Boyajian was unfaithful during his relationship with Pedranti. She alleged Pedranti decided to remain in a relationship with her boyfriend because she wanted to be an RHOC star.

“When Jen was going through the casting process is when she actually found out that Ryan was cheating on her and she chose to stay with him because she was afraid she wouldn’t get cast on the show,” said Judge.

In the “Pay Attention, Puh-Lease!” episode, Pedranti stated that Judge was not being truthful about her relationship with her boyfriend or how she became an RHOC cast member.

“Can we talk about that — I mean, honestly, I’m in a relationship that I’m just being cheated on and just ride it out and just hope I get cast on the show?” asked Pedranti.

The mother of five explained that she found the situation frustrating because she was in contact with Judge during her casting process for RHOC. She claimed that the Vena CBD co-founder gave her tips on how to better her chance of joining the show’s cast.

“Sometimes I want to say do you actually believe this? Do you believe everything you’re saying? Do you remember the conversations we actually had in real life? It’s hard. So no, I was not in a cheating relationship and just hoping to God I’d get casted. Not at all,” said Pedranti.

The RHOC personality also referenced that she and Judge were close friends before they began co-starring on the Bravo franchise together. The 46-year-old stated that she is upset that she and Judge have had a falling out after the production of RHOC season 17.

“You ask me today and I’m going tell you that was my friend,” stated Pedranti. “I would’ve stood by her. My friends matter to me. I don’t know. I’m like, ‘Was any of our friendship ever real for her? Did I ever matter? Is everything a moving piece for Tamra? Has she been in this world too long?’ And so, the things Tamra says hurt because it was real for me. She was real for me.”

Jennifer Pedranti Discussed Joining ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ on Her Instagram Stories

Reality Blurb reported that Pedranti discussed her RHOC casting process in a July 9 Instagram Story. According to the yoga instructor, Judge had referred to her the show for RHOC season 14. However, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who left the show following season 15, was cast instead. Pedranti wrote that she was surprised when RHOC producers approached her to star in the Bravo series’ seventeenth season.

“I got a call years later saying, ‘hi Jenn, we are looking for the cast of season 17 and would like to talk to you.’ I remember feeling flattered but expressing I was in the middle of a divorce,” wrote the mother of five. “That I was dating, Will was dating someone and I was no longer a ‘housewife’ .. We talked for 30 more [minutes] and a Zoom call was set up! The rest is history!!!!”

Tamra Judge Shared Her Thoughts About Jennifer Pedranti’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Remarks

While recording the July 27 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge shared her thoughts about Pedranti’s remarks about her on the July 19 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” During the “Watch What Happens Live” episode, Pedranti suggested that Judge was not “a good friend.” In addition, when Andy Cohen asked if Pedranti had advice for Judge and her husband of 10 years, Eddie Judge, she replied, “They should schedule more sex.”

During the “Two Ts In a Pod” episode, Judge stated that she was “a good friend to [Pedranti].”

“That’s why I’m so turned off when she starts lying and saying all these things that are untrue,” continued the mother of four.

Judge also stated that she was confused by Pedranti’s remark about her and her husband’s intimate life. She said she believed the yoga instructor “was just trying to be funny.” The 55-year-old also stated that Pedranti does not need to be concerned about the intimate aspects of her marriage.

“We’re good, don’t worry about it,” said Judge.