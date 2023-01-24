RHOBH Alum Calls Out Social Media Users for ‘Attacking’ Her

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teddi Mellencamp shared a candid post on Instagram after receiving dozens of negative comments.

Mellencamp often shares photos and videos of herself and her three children and continues keeping fans in the loop about what she is doing — and how she is doing. As a recent example, Mellencamp shared that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer and she kept the public in the loop about her subsequent surgeries and treatments in hopes of raising awareness for others to get their skin checked.

However, some people have responded with nasty comments — and Mellencamp addressed that in her post on January 16, 2023.

“I enjoy using social media to share my life, my family, my struggles… but also my sense of humor, my personality, a 360 view of who I am. What I don’t understand is the need to leave negative comments attacking my face, my body, my person,” Mellencamp captioned a makeup-free selfie.

She also shared some examples of the messages she has read.

Mellencamp Called Out People Who Write Mean Things on Her Posts

Mellencamp shared a few different examples of the messages that she has received.

“For someone who runs and works out them legs are not reflecting,” read one comment.

“Does this make you rethink your dumb neck procedures when there are more important things you should have been thinking about? Sure hope so. I am a cancer survivor and your um… unintelligence? Astonishes me,” another person wrote.

The former reality star suggested that people who don’t like her or what she posts “just keep scrolling.”

“I know we are told to just ignore, but why should we? Why shouldn’t we hold these people accountable for saying things they wouldn’t say to somebody in person. Things they wouldn’t want said to them or their mothers, daughters, or sisters,” Mellencamp said, adding, “So I’m sharing this to say: just keep scrolling. Otherwise, maybe look in a mirror and ask yourself why saying something rude on a stranger’s page brings your joy.”

Mellencamp Received Support From Her ‘Real Housewives’ Friends

Some of Mellencamp’s “Real Housewives” pals showed their support for her post in the comments section.

For example, Mellencamp’s best pal Kyle Richards dropped a string of clapping hands emoji, while Nicole Martin from “The Real Housewives of Miami” wrote “THIS!” Angie Katsanevas from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” added a much longer response.

“Teddi thank you for posting this. A much needed reminder for the trolls and the trolled. I am beside myself at the confidence people have behind the keyboard to bully others. Something has to change when it comes to this. I don’t know the answer but your post is a start🙏🏼You are beautiful with and without the glam. Hopefully your post will make one person think about their actions. Keep on being your amazing self,” she wrote.

Mellencamp also received support from former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke who commented, “Amen sister.”

