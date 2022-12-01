RHOBH Star’s Dad Says She’s Always Been ‘Dramatic’

A former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was called out by her dad on Andy Cohen’s talk show.

On the November 27, 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp was a guest alongside her famous dad, rock musician John Mellencamp. Teddi was a cast member on RHOBH for three seasons, and when she left her show in 2020, her dad was happy about it.

“I’m terribly excited and happy that you are no longer part of the Real Housewives,” the “Pink Houses” singer told his daughter on the “Teddi Tea Pod”podcast in 2020. “I’ve never liked that you were on the ‘Real Housewives.’ … I don’t want to be a part of where everybody knows everything about everybody,” the rocker added. “I don’t know how you stood it.”

On WWHL, host Andy Cohen pointed out that John once said it “annoyed” him when Teddi would cry on RHOBH – and he explained why.

John Mellencamp Said Teddi Has “Always” Been Dramatic & He Accused Her of Fake-Crying as a Kid

On the “Watch What Happens Live” episode, John revealed that he did watch “some episodes” of RHOBH when Teddi was on it and he was annoyed by his daughter’s emotions on RHOBH.

“Well I know Teddi, and she doesn’t really cry,” he explained.

When Teddi chimed in to say that she was “a shell of a human being” when she first went on the show, her dad clarified things. “No, you’ve always been dramatic,” he said.

The Grammy-winning rock star went on to recount a story of Teddi joining in for a basketball game at his house when she was a young girl.

“It was all big guys playing, but she wanted to play,” he said. “So she was playing, she was always falling down, ‘Dad I’m hurt I’m hurt.’ And it’s like, ‘Get up. You know, if you’re gonna play, play. If you’re gonna, you know, piss and moan then just don’t play.’”

“So anyway, the game gets over and Teddi’s laying there and she’s going, ‘Dad I’m really hurt, I’m really hurt.’ and I go ‘Teddi just get up let’s go.’ And somebody looked at me and said ‘You’re not going to go pick your daughter up? ‘ And I go ‘Nooo.’ So we walk up to the house and I said ‘Watch.’ And we sit there and watch her, and all of a sudden she realizes there’s nobody watching her she just gets up, stops the fake crying, and walks in the house.”

Teddi explained that her dad’s story answers a lot of questions about her. “Us Mellencamps, we like attention,” she added.

Teddi Mellencamp’s Dad Has Always Been Tough on Her, But She Thanked Him For It

John Mellencamp’s tough love wasn’t reserved for the basketball court. During a June 2022 guest spot on Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display,” Teddi said her dad “really got annoyed” when she cried on RHOBH.

“Because in our family, we’re not — he does not do well with crying,” she said. “Unless something really terrible happens, like there’s a death, like there’s not crying. Like you’re not having an argument and then you cry. And he could not understand my first season, like— I didn’t know how to handle it, and he was like ‘That’s not who you are, I’ve never known you to cry like that.’”

During a November 2022 episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, the former Bravo star also revealed that she did not grow up with her dad’s millions, and that she actually stopped speaking to him for three years over an argument about money.

“There was no trust fund,” Teddi said. “Financially, I never had his backing. Everyone thinks we grew up with a silver spoon in our mouths, but we grew up with our mom.”

As an adult, Teddi thanked her dad for not just handing things to her. “I have always had big dreams and goals and that’s because you always made me believe I could work hard for anything,” she wrote to her dad in an Instagram post in June 2022.

